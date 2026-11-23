Stock market prediction for Monday, 23 November, 2026: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to have a gap-up today amid mixed global cues.

Asian equities came under renewed pressure on Monday, 23 November, following last week's sharp technology-led sell-off on Wall Street. Although US equity futures staged a modest recovery in early Asian trade, regional chipmakers and technology-heavy indices remained under pressure, prompting governments across the region to roll out measures to stabilise financial markets.

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Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Friday? Indian equities bucked a broader selloff across Asian markets on Friday, 20 November, extending their winning streak to four consecutive weeks as a global rout in AI-linked stocks prompted a record surge in foreign portfolio inflows into domestic shares.

The gains mark a notable turnaround for Indian markets, which had lagged their emerging-market peers over the past two years amid limited exposure to the global artificial intelligence boom and persistently high crude oil prices.

The Nifty 50 climbed 2.6% over the week, while the BSE Sensex advanced 2.9%, with both benchmarks settling at nine-month highs of 25,800.60 and 83,919.71, respectively. On Friday alone, the two indices gained 1.1% each.

Dhruv Joglekar, Assistant Fund Manager at Monarch PMS, said that strong corporate earnings continue to support the Indian market. Nifty 50 companies reported a 27% year-on-year increase in profit after tax in Q2 FY27, marking the fastest growth in 17 quarters and surpassing most analyst expectations.

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However, rising inflation remains a key concern. Retail inflation climbed to 6.09% in October from 5.54% in September, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit, while wholesale inflation rose to 12.29%. With the RBI having already raised interest rates in October, Joglekar expects another 25-basis-point hike at its 4 December policy meeting.

He noted that historical trends offer some reassurance, pointing out that the PSU Bank index gained more than 40% during the 2022–23 monetary tightening cycle. However, overseas developments warrant caution, particularly the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance and the US 10-year Treasury yield trading above 5%.

On the domestic market outlook, Joglekar said the Nifty has already reached the 25,500 target projected by analysts, with its 52-week high of 26,328 emerging as the next major hurdle, around 3% higher. However, with the RBI's policy decision approaching and Q2 GDP data due later in November, growth is estimated at around 7.3%; he expects the market to consolidate rather than stage a sharp breakout. He identified 25,000 as a crucial downside level to watch.

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For investors, Joglekar recommended staying invested in quality large-cap stocks, particularly banking stocks, while maintaining a selective approach towards mid- and small-cap shares.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a weak start for the Indian stock market today. At 6:35 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,930 level, a premium of 155 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Sensex Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the Sensex displayed strong bullish momentum, closing at 83,919.71, up 897.96 points or 1.08%. The index opened with a gap-down at 82,558.25 and slipped to an intraday low of 82,403.27. However, buying interest emerged soon after the opening, pushing the benchmark to a high of 84,037.96, close to its session peak.

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He said the sharp recovery from early losses and the close well above the opening level indicate strong buying demand at lower levels. Gupta identified 83,000–83,500 as the immediate support zone, where dips are likely to attract fresh buying. On the upside, resistance is placed at 84,200–84,500.

Overall, he expects the Sensex to trade within a broad range of 83,000–84,500, with the near-term technical bias remaining bullish.

Nifty 50 Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the Nifty 50 resumed its next leg of the uptrend after consolidating for seven to eight sessions. The benchmark index surged 286 points on Friday, extending its gains despite weakness across global markets.

He noted that the Nifty 50 witnessed a decisive breakout above the crucial 25,500 resistance level and is now advancing towards its previous all-time highs. Banking stocks led the market rally during the week, with the sectoral index registering a strong weekly gain of 5.9%.

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On the weekly chart, the Nifty formed a long bullish candle following the previous week's consolidation, ending the week 2.6% higher. According to Shetti, the underlying trend remains firmly positive, with the breakout above 25,500 strengthening the bullish outlook.

He expects the Nifty 50 to advance towards 26,000, followed by 26,350, over the next one to two weeks. Any intermittent consolidation or correction is likely to find support around 25,500, which has now turned into a support level following the breakout, he said.

US markets performance Growing concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence boom triggered a sharp selloff on Wall Street, sending the S&P 500 into a technical correction and driving investors towards safer assets such as government bonds and haven currencies.

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The S&P 500 plunged 3.7%, extending its losing streak to seven consecutive sessions, as fears mounted that the massive investment cycle fuelling the AI rally could be losing momentum. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled 5.6% on Friday, marking its steepest weekly decline since March 2020.

Technology stocks bore the brunt of the selling pressure. A closely tracked semiconductor index slumped 11%, while Nvidia shares plunged 14% after Reuters reported that US regulators were investigating the company's accounting practices. Anthropic PBC also surrendered some of the gains from its strong stock market debut.

The selloff triggered a sharp spike in market volatility, with the widely followed Wall Street fear gauge climbing to its highest level since April 2025. The turbulence spread beyond equities, weighing on metals, Bitcoin and emerging-market assets as investors reduced risk exposure.

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The shift in sentiment also altered expectations for US monetary policy. Traders scaled back bets on a quarter-percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December, no longer fully pricing in such a move.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones fell 949.73 points, or 1.93%, to 48,147.33.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite posted its biggest weekly fall since March 2020 and slipped into negative territory for the year. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 1,261.47 points, or 5.28%, to 22,617.73.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded their steepest weekly percentage declines since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced his market-shaking “Liberation Day” tariffs.

The S&P 500 declined 265.41 points, or 3.70%, to 6,910.42.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korean equities tumbled on Monday as the global technology selloff deepened, putting pressure on efforts by Asian authorities to shore up investor confidence amid growing concerns over the sustainability of the AI trade.

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The benchmark Kospi index fell as much as 3.3% in early trading, extending losses after Friday's sharp Wall Street selloff pushed the S&P 500 into a technical correction and sent the Nasdaq 100 to its steepest weekly decline since March 2020.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan’s Nikkei 225 cash market remained closed on Monday, November 23, for the Labor Thanksgiving Day holiday, with the index unchanged at its previous close of 56,436.65.

(more to come)

(With inputs from news agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.