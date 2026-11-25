Stock market prediction for Wednesday, 25 November, 2026: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to have a gap-up today amid mixed global cues.

Asian markets opened lower, mirroring weakness on Wall Street, as a fresh sell-off in US technology shares reignited concerns about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence-led rally.

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The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index fell 0.6%, giving back some gains after recording its biggest single-day advance since July on Tuesday. South Korea’s Kospi led the regional losses, sliding 3.7%.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian equity markets are likely to open sharply higher on Wednesday, with GIFT Nifty trading around the 25,700–25,750 range, pointing to a strong rebound following Monday’s steep sell-off. However, the ability to sustain the opening gains will remain key, particularly as persistent weakness across global markets continues to cloud sentiment and limit the scope for a decisive recovery.

Global cues remain cautious following Tuesday’s session on Wall Street. Weakness in technology stocks, particularly after Nvidia’s sharp reversal, continues to raise concerns over elevated AI valuations and the sustainability of the broader market rally.

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Asian markets are trading sharply lower, with the Nikkei 225 down over 2% and the KOSPI down more than 5%, reflecting heightened risk aversion across the region. The divergence between GIFT Nifty and Asian markets suggests relative strength in domestic sentiment, although investors should remain cautious about potential selling pressure at higher levels.

On the commodities front, crude oil prices have recovered from their recent lows, with WTI trading in the $81–82 range, while precious metals remain under pressure.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Monday? The Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp selloff, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,484 points to record its steepest single-day fall in over four months. Heavy profit-booking across banking, financial and metal stocks erased gains from the previous two sessions, dragging the Nifty below the 25,350 mark.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99. Despite opening higher, the index quickly lost momentum and extended its losses to 1,523.83 points, or 1.81%, during the session, hitting an intraday low of 82,395.88.

The NSE Nifty 50 also ended sharply lower, shedding 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65. This marked its biggest single-day decline since 8 July.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said the Nifty 50 ended sharply lower at 25,349.65, falling 450.95 points, or 1.75%, as sustained selling pressure wiped out its initial gap-up gains. The index opened nearly 120 points higher at 25,929.15 and touched an intraday high of 25,992.60, close to the crucial 26,000 mark, before declining steadily to a low of 25,343.85.

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He noted that the daily chart had formed a strong bearish engulfing candlestick pattern, indicating aggressive profit-booking and significant selling pressure near the 26,000 level. Sectoral performance was broadly weak, with the Metal index emerging as the biggest loser, declining 3.68%. PSU Bank, Bank, Financial Services and Energy stocks also witnessed heavy selling. IT was the top-performing sector, gaining 1.69%, while Realty showed some resilience.

On the technical front, Tailor placed immediate support for the Nifty 50 in the 25,000–25,100 zone, while resistance was seen at 25,500–25,600. The RSI had cooled to 66.34, slipping below its average of 75.59, signalling a sharp loss of short-term upward momentum.

Derivatives data also pointed to a cautious market setup, with the put-call ratio (PCR) declining to 0.74. The highest call open interest was concentrated in the 25,500–25,700 range, while the highest put open interest was seen between 25,300 and 25,000. Meanwhile, India VIX rose 2.18% to 17.6975. Tailor said the Nifty's ability to sustain above the 25,000–25,100 support zone would be crucial to preventing deeper corrective pressure.

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Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a weak start for the Indian stock market today. At 6:37 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,765 level, a premium of 260.3 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Sensex Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the Sensex closed at 82,435.99 on Monday, declining 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%. The index opened with a gap-up of around 502 points at 84,421.97 and initially touched an intraday high of 84,662.96 before witnessing sharp profit-booking. Selling pressure intensified after the index slipped below the 84,000 mark, eventually dragging it to an intraday low of 82,395.88, below 83,000.

He noted that the Sensex formed a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart after two consecutive sessions of gains, signalling a sharp reversal in sentiment and profit-booking following the recent rally. The breach of 84,000 and the subsequent close below 83,000 point to weakening near-term momentum.

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Gupta placed immediate support for the index in the 81,700–82,150 range, with resistance at 82,900–83,200. He expects the Sensex to trade within the 81,700–83,200 range, with the near-term bias turning sideways amid continued profit-booking.

Nifty 50 Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the Nifty 50 witnessed sharp profit-booking on Monday after a strong rally over the past few weeks. The index slipped from highs near the 26,000 mark and ended the session with a steep 450-point loss.

He noted that the daily chart formed a long bearish candle after the market opened higher, completely engulfing the long bullish candle formed in the previous session on Friday. The price action points to a potential Bearish Dark Cloud Cover pattern, signalling a possible short-term reversal to the downside. However, the pattern will be confirmed only if the market sees follow-through weakness in the next session. The Nifty 50 recorded an intraday high-low range of around 648 points on Monday.

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According to Shetti, the Nifty 50's short-term trend has turned downward following its strong upward move. However, the ongoing correction could be short-lived, with the market likely to attempt a recovery from lower levels. He identified immediate support around 25,000, while a decisive rebound could encounter strong resistance near 26,000.

US markets performance Wall Street ended Tuesday, 24 November, on a mixed note, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its recovery for a second consecutive session following Monday’s relief rally. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, which had led the previous session’s rebound, came under renewed selling pressure at higher levels, reflecting lingering investor caution.

Fresh US tariff concerns resurface Investor sentiment was also influenced by reports that the US Trade Representative’s office was nearing the completion of an investigation into excess manufacturing capacity under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The provision gives the US President the authority to impose tariffs in response to unfair trade practices.

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China, the European Union and more than a dozen other economies could face targeted duties, according to the reports. The proposed tariffs are expected to remain within the rates agreed under previous trade arrangements negotiated by the Trump administration, rather than being imposed as a uniform levy across imports.

PCE inflation data in focus Tuesday was the last full trading session on Wall Street ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. US markets are scheduled to close early on Friday, leaving investors focused on a series of economic releases before the holiday break.

The key data point is the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, due later today. The measure is the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, and its latest reading could influence expectations around the central bank’s monetary policy path.

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Investors will also assess the second estimate of third-quarter US GDP, weekly jobless claims and consumer spending figures for further clues about the health of the economy and the outlook for interest rates.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its rebound for a second straight session, gaining 425 points on Tuesday and taking its cumulative two-day advance to nearly 2,000 points. The index also reclaimed the 50,000 mark, signalling a strong recovery from its recent losses.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.5%. The tech-heavy index gave back some of its gains after rallying more than 7% on Monday, with Nvidia and other artificial intelligence-linked stocks that had powered the rebound emerging as key drags on Tuesday.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 slipped 0.5% after surging nearly 350 points in the previous session.

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South Korea's Kospi performance South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI Composite Index fell sharply to around 4,766–4,775 points in early trade on 25 November, registering a decline of approximately 4.6%–4.8%. The index witnessed heightened volatility as investors booked profits following a strong AI-led rally earlier this year, with a subsequent correction adding to market pressure.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 is trading down roughly 2.71% in today's morning session on 25 November, pulling back after a sharp relief rally in the previous session.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan's benchmark TAIEX (Taiwan Capitalization Weighted Stock Index) is trading down roughly 4.48% in today's morning session on 25 November, giving back more than half of yesterday's historic single-day surge.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.