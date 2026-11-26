Stock market prediction for Thursday, 26 November, 2026: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to have a gap-up today amid mixed global cues.

Asian equities opened higher on Thursday, tracking a late-session recovery on Wall Street as investors stepped in to buy stocks after an earlier sell-off. However, lingering concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) rally continued to drive demand for safer assets, including US Treasury bonds.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index advanced 0.4%, supported by gains in Japanese and South Korean shares. Australian equities also started the session on a positive note.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Wednesday? Indian equity benchmarks staged a strong recovery on Wednesday, shrugging off weakness across Asian markets as foreign fund inflows, easing crude oil prices and buying in heavyweight banking stocks lifted investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex surged 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to close at 83,938.28, recovering sharply from Monday's losses. The index had rallied as much as 2,062.22 points, or 2.50%, during the session to hit an intraday high of 84,498.21.

The NSE Nifty 50 also advanced 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to settle at 25,819.25. It touched an intraday peak of 25,951.65, gaining 602 points, or 2.37%, at its highest level of the day.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity and Derivatives at Angel One, recommended a buy-on-dips strategy, citing the possibility of near-term exhaustion after the preceding rally. He advised investors to use corrective declines towards established support zones to initiate fresh long positions rather than chase the market at elevated levels.

On the downside, Rathi identified 25,550–25,600 as the immediate support zone, followed by stronger support at 24,350–25,300. On the upside, 25,950–26,000 is likely to act as an immediate resistance zone, with the next major hurdle around 26,100.

Nifty key technical levels

- Support: 25,550–25,600

- Next support: 24,350–25,300

- Resistance: 25,900–26,100

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. At 6:37 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 26,101 level, a premium of 164 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Sensex Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the Sensex formed an Inside Bar candle on the daily chart, indicating a pause following its sharp recovery. The index traded within Monday’s broader range and faced resistance near 84,500. However, it managed to hold intraday support and closed with significant gains.

Gupta placed immediate support at 83,300–83,500, while resistance is seen in the 84,500–84,700 range. The broader trading band is 83,300–84,700, with the overall technical outlook remaining bullish.

He added that the five-minute chart showed a bullish rebound after the index found buying support near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 83,451, highlighting the importance of this zone for the near-term trend.

In the derivatives segment, the highest Put Open Interest was concentrated at 83,800, followed by 83,500, indicating support from option writers. On the upside, 84,000 and 84,500 Call strikes held the highest open interest, pointing to potential resistance. The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) stood at 0.88, indicating relatively stronger Call positioning.

Gupta said a sustained move above 84,000–84,500 would be important for further upside, while 83,800 remains a crucial support level to watch.

Nifty 50 Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the Nifty is likely to find immediate support in the 25,620–25,650 zone. A sustained break below this range could trigger further profit booking, dragging the index towards 25,480.

On the upside, he identified 25,950–25,980 as the immediate resistance zone. A decisive breakout above this level could trigger additional short-covering and extend the rally towards 26,200.

US markets performance Wall Street benchmarks ended moderately lower on Wednesday as a renewed sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks lost momentum towards the end of the session, helping markets recover much of their earlier losses.

The recovery came despite fresh concerns over persistent inflation following an economic report and fears of an escalation in the US trade war, as President Donald Trump plans to intensify trade measures against major trading partners.

AI stocks remained under pressure for a second consecutive session, following Monday's relief rally triggered by the surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO. Markets have largely retreated since hitting record highs last month, amid growing concerns that valuations of AI-linked stocks have become excessively stretched.

However, a late-session recovery in some of the biggest technology stocks helped limit the broader market's losses. Nvidia, which had plunged more than 9% at one point during the session, eventually closed 3.9% lower.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend, rising 164.25 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 50,182.95.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.6% lower at 23,585.80, shedding 147.73 points. It had fallen as much as 4.6% during the session before recovering some of its losses.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 declined 0.3%, or 18.31 points, to close at 7,182.78, after plunging as much as 3.2% during the session. The index has lost 5.2% so far in November, following declines in October and September.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI Composite Index was trading near 4,759 in early trade on Thursday, 26 November, recovering around 1–2% after plunging 6.16% to close at 4,697.51 in the previous session.

Despite the modest rebound, the index remains highly volatile and is nearly 50% below its June 2026 intraday peak of 9,385.59. It continues to hold on to year-to-date gains of around 7–13%, depending on intraday movements.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Index rebounded in Thursday’s morning session on 26 November, rising around 1.7%–2% to 58,161.75. The recovery followed a sharp 2.78% decline in the previous session, when the index settled at 57,011.62.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan’s benchmark TAIEX (Taiwan Weighted Index) is set to open Thursday’s session on 26 November after suffering a steep sell-off in the previous session. The index plunged 4.80% on Wednesday, shedding 1,926.92 points to close at 38,195.43.

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(With inputs from news agencies)