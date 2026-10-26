Stock market outlook today, 26 Oct: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei cues

Stock market prediction for Monday, 26 October, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a negative note, as GIFT Nifty signalled muted start on Monday, 26 October.

Meanwhile, Asian markets started the week on a cautious note , while US stock futures rose as investors track US Fed decision this week.

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Sensex, Nifty: What happened last week? The Indian stock market extended its losing streak on Friday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ending lower amid broad-based selling, elevated crude oil prices and subdued global cues.

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The Nifty 50 settled at 22,600, falling 87.65 points, or 0.39%, while the BSE Sensex closed at 73,123.83, declining 125.56 points, or 0.17%.

"Markets witnessed a sharp correction during the shortened trading week, with benchmark indices declining in each of the four sessions amid geopolitical concerns and heightened uncertainty. The sustained weakness indicates that the previous week’s recovery has lost momentum, with investors becoming increasingly selective amid global uncertainties and the ongoing corporate earnings season. Consequently, the Sensex declined 2.15% to close at 73,123.83, while the Nifty fell 2.63% to settle at 22,600," said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

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Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,535 level, down nearly 72.50 points or 0.32% from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative opening for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex The Indian equity benchmark, BSE SENSEX, settled at 73,123.83, down 125.56 points, marking a decline of 0.17% for the session. The index opened at 73,665.64, touched an intraday high of 73,766.51, and slipped to a low of 72,452.37, reflecting significant volatility and selling pressure at higher levels before recovering from the day's lows.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said that looking at the broader price structure, the 72,300–72,500 zone is the immediate support area, while resistance is placed around 73,500–73,800.

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“The index remains within a broader range of 72,300–73,800, suggesting a sideways bias with a negative undertone. A sustained move beyond either boundary will be important in determining the next directional trend. From a technical standpoint, the SENSEX opened with a gap-up of around 416 points but encountered resistance soon after the opening, triggering a sharp sell-off. The index slipped below the previous session's range and the 73,000 level, while the 72,500 zone provided support, leading to a mild recovery and the formation of a lower wick on the daily candle.”

Nifty 50 Meanwhile, on the Nifty 50 outlook, Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said that the index started the week at 23,150.85, faced selling pressure from the opening session, forming a bearish engulfing candlestick on the day one. The decline continued through the middle of the week, with the index slipping below the 23,000 mark.

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“The weekly chart has formed a bearish-bodied candlestick as Nifty once again approached the 200-Week EMA, which continues to act as an important support. The index is also testing a rising trendline, making this confluence a crucial zone to monitor. While the late-week recovery suggests some buying interest at lower levels, sustained support above this region will be important to prevent further weakness,” Tailor said.

US markets performance Wall Street futures resumed trading on Sunday evening local time with modest gains, following a week of sharp selling pressure.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones rose by 150–200 points after the weekend break on Sunday evening.

S&P 500

S&P 500 futures remained largely unchanged. However, the early gains subsequently narrowed, with futures trimming their advances to around 50 points.

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Nasdaq Nasdaq futures index also surged 0.6% on Sunday.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korean stocks opened lower on Monday as investors awaited third-quarter earnings from major semiconductor companies and the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later this week, while rising oil prices added to market concerns.

The benchmark Kospi index fell 51.25 points, or 0.92%, to 5,499.05 at the opening bell. The index had gained 0.3% on Friday but ended the previous week down 2.08%, pressured by heavy foreign investor selling and volatility in semiconductor stocks.

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Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japanese equities opened lower on Monday amid mounting market pressure, but the Nikkei 225 subsequently recovered to trade 0.2% higher, supported by gains in Kioxia and SoftBank. Investor caution persisted ahead of earnings announcements from major US technology companies and the Federal Reserve’s October FOMC meeting, where its interest rate decision is in focus.

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Taiwan stock market The Taiwan stock market remained closed on Monday, 26 October on the account of Taiwan Restoration Day.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.