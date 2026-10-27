Stock market outlook today, 27 Oct: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Tuesday, 27 October, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a negative note, as GIFT Nifty signalled muted start on Tuesday, 27 October.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded broadly higher, while US stock futures kicked off the week on a solid note ahead of US Fed meeting.

“Indian equity markets are likely to remain cautious amid persistently elevated crude oil prices, with WTI crude trading near the $101-per-barrel mark. However, renewed diplomatic efforts involving Iran ahead of key Israeli and U.S. votes could influence geopolitical sentiment, keeping oil prices and global risk appetite sensitive to incoming developments,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Monday? Breaking its four-session losing streak, the benchmark Sensex surged 483 points on Monday, while the Nifty 50 closed above the 22,750 mark, supported by value buying and gains in metal, telecommunications and healthcare stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex recovered from early losses to end 482.92 points, or 0.66%, higher at 73,606.75. During the session, the index touched a high of 73,606.75 and a low of 72,514.57, swinging 1,092.18 points.

The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 153.20 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 22,753.20, snapping its four-day losing streak.

Before Monday’s recovery, the Sensex had plunged 1,605 points, or 2.16%, while the Nifty had declined 546 points, or 2.38%, over four consecutive sessions through Friday.

"Markets staged a recovery on Monday after a weak start, with benchmark indices rebounding from their intraday lows as buying emerged at lower levels. The Nifty settled near the day’s high at 22,753.20, snapping its recent losing streak and offering some relief after four consecutive sessions of selling. However, the recovery remains tentative, with elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and concerns over the global interest-rate outlook continuing to weigh on sentiment," said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,663 level, down nearly 110 points or 0.48% from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative opening for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex SENSEX ended the session at 73,606.75, gaining 482.92 points (+0.66%). The index opened at 72,990.04, declined to an intraday low of 72,514.57, and advanced to a high of 73,606.75, closing at the day's high. The strong recovery indicates buying interest after the recent weakness.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said that from a price action perspective, the 72,500–73,000 zone is the immediate support area, while resistance is placed around 74,000–74,400. The index is expected to trade within a broader range of 72,500–74,400, maintaining a sideways bias. A sustained move above the resistance zone could strengthen bullish momentum, whereas a break below support may bring renewed selling pressure.

“Technically, the SENSEX opened with a gap-down of around 133 points but witnessed a sharp reversal near the 72,500 support zone. The index recovered strongly, took a brief retracement near 73,000, and continued its upward move to close at the day's high, forming a bullish daily candle. The RSI stands at 49.19, while its moving average is at 44.07, indicating improving momentum, although the RSI remains just below the neutral 50 mark,” Gupta said.

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that the index witnessed a strong rebound after finding support near Friday’s low, highlighting the significance of the 22,300–22,400 zone. The monthly 50-SMA, currently placed near 22,330, has emerged as a crucial support level despite the prevailing downtrend.

“Following the CAS session, the index also reclaimed its 20-DMA on the daily chart, indicating near-term strength. A breakout above 22,800 could trigger an upward move towards 23,000, which remains a strong resistance. However, as the broader trend remains weak, a cautious approach should be maintained, with 22,400 acting as a crucial support zone,” Bhuva added.

US markets performance Benchmark indices kicked off the crucial new trading week on a positive note, ending higher on Monday, October 26. However, the indices pared some of their intraday gains and failed to hold on to their respective session highs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 150 points higher, after retreating around 250 points from its intraday peak.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% on Monday.

Nasdaq Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite also rose 0.8%. Both indices had gained more than 1% at their session highs before giving up some of those gains.

South Korea's Kospi performance News of US-based artificial intelligence (AI) developer Anthropic exploring an initial public offering (IPO) boosted sentiment towards semiconductor stocks in South Korea. In early trade on October 27, the KOSPI rose 3.89% from the previous session to 5,682.02, crossing the 5,600 mark, while the Kosdaq index advanced 2.77% to 747.35.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japanese stocks staged a strong rebound after recent deleveraging, recovering from oversold levels. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.9%, with Kioxia and SoftBank posting significant gains. The recovery in valuations was supported by positive cues from US technology stocks, as the Nasdaq advanced alongside strong gains in semiconductor shares.

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Taiwan stock market Meanwhile, Taiwanese stocks also traded higher on Tuesday, with Taiex index gaining as much as 0.66% to 46,516.18.