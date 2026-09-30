Stock market outlook today 30 Sept: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Wednesday, 30 September, 2026: The The Indian stock market is likely to witness a muted start, as GIFT Nifty signalled a negative opening on Wednesday, 30 September, 2026.

Meanwhile, Asian markets opened higher on Wednesday, while US stock futures ended lower for second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Tuesday? The Indian stock market remained under pressure from elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields, with both benchmark indices extending their decline for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, 29 September, slipping to a six-month low.

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The Nifty 50 ended the session 0.42% lower at 22,683, continuing to trade below the crucial 23,000 level. The Sensex also declined 0.40% to settle at 72,480. Selling pressure extended to the broader market, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling more than 0.50% each.

“Indian equity benchmarks extended their slide on Tuesday, with the Nifty and Sensex falling further to fresh six-month lows as the market struggled to stabilize following the sharp correction in the previous session. Selling remained broad-based, with the vast majority of Nifty constituents ending lower, underscoring the limited appetite for dip-buying and the fragile tone across domestic equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,800 level, down nearly 29 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex The BSE Sensex closed at 72,529.07, declining 242.65 points (-0.33%). The index opened at 72,633.68, touched a high of 72,684.90 and slipped to an intraday low of 72,064.00. After a weak opening, the benchmark remained under pressure during the early part of the session, although a recovery from the lower levels helped limit the overall decline

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said, “For the near term, the Sensex continues to maintain a sideways-to-bearish structure, with the 72,000–72,200 zone crucial for limiting further downside. Holding this support could lead to a recovery towards 72,700–73,000, while a decisive break below 72,000 may extend the prevailing weakness. Traders should closely monitor the 72,000 Put and 73,000 Call OI concentrations along with price action for confirmation of the next directional move.”

Nifty 50 The index slipped to its 200-week moving average as the decline extended. This is the first time since the Covid crash that Nifty has fallen to the 200-week moving average, which is currently placed at 22,600.

On the Nifty 50 outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “A decisive break below this level could trigger a sharper correction in the market. However, if Nifty manages to hold above 22,600, a similar recovery towards the higher end could be expected. Therefore, 22,600 will remain a crucial support level for Nifty. On the higher end, immediate resistance is placed at 22,800.”

US markets performance Wall Street’s benchmark indices closed lower for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, September 29, although the major averages recovered significantly from their intraday lows.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 131.59 points, or 0.3%, to 51,349.92.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 declined 12.85 points, or 0.2%, to end at 7,670.84.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite edged down 22.84 points, or 0.1%, to close at 26,797.54.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korean stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in US semiconductor shares, although elevated US Treasury yields continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The benchmark Kospi rose 80.46 points, or 1.17%, to 6,951.27.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.4% to 66,499, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.6%, on Wednesday.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan stock market opened in green, with TAIEX index rising 1.14% in the early session on Wednesday.