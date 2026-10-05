Stock market outlook today, 5 Oct: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Monday, 5 October, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open in green, as GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start on Monday, 5 October.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded higher on Monday, while US stock futures closed in green on Friday last week.

“Indian equities are likely to open on a cautiously positive note, with GIFT Nifty futures trading above 22,600 against the Nifty 50’s previous close of 22,422, pointing to an early recovery attempt. Softer-than-expected U.S. employment data has eased some immediate concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening at its October meeting, offering a degree of support to global risk appetite. However, elevated Treasury yields, persistent foreign selling and renewed geopolitical risks could limit the upside and keep investors guarded through the session,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on last week? The Indian stock market extended its losing streak for the eighth consecutive week, with benchmark indices continuing their corrective trend amid persistent selling pressure and weak global cues.

Markets remained under pressure throughout the week, with the Sensex falling 1.52% on Monday, followed by relatively mild declines over the next two sessions before slipping another 0.79% on Thursday. Overall, the Sensex declined 1,670.84 points to close at 71,909.70, while the Nifty dropped more than 3% to settle at 22,421.95.

“Indian equities remained under pressure through the week, with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex extending their declines to eight consecutive weeks, marking their longest weekly losing streak in 25 years. Persistent foreign institutional selling, elevated crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and higher global bond yields continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The broader market also remained under pressure, with selling extending across several sectors as investors maintained a cautious approach amid ongoing geopolitical and global macroeconomic uncertainties,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,580 level, up nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex The Sensex ended the session at 71,909.70, declining 570.59 points or 0.79%, as persistent selling pressure extended the market’s recent weakness. During the session, the index fell below its April 2025 swing low of 71,425.01 before recovering to close above that level.

Commenting on the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the index continues to trade below its 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), placed at 75,544.56 and 77,684.60, respectively. The relative strength index (RSI) has dropped to 24.55, signalling deeply oversold conditions. He identified the 71,000–71,200 range as a key support zone, while resistance is seen at 72,300–72,500.

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Ajit Mishra, SVP–Research at Religare Broking, said the index witnessed a sharp correction following eight consecutive weeks of decline. The index tested a crucial long-term moving-average support zone, comprising the 200-week simple moving average (200-WSMA) and 200-week exponential moving average (200-WEMA), around 22,400–22,600. This zone was revisited after nearly six years. The Nifty also approached its previous major swing low of 22,182.55 before ending the session at 22,421.95.

Mishra noted that although the broader trend continues to remain bearish, the combination of strong technical support and oversold conditions could lead to a short-term recovery. He advised market participants to follow a hedged strategy, with 22,800 seen as the first upside target, followed by 23,100–23,200. However, a decisive break below the April low could invalidate the potential rebound and pull the index towards 21,700–22,000. He emphasised the need for strict stop-losses and disciplined risk management in the current market environment.

US markets performance US stock futures were largely unchanged on Sunday evening as investors remained concerned about elevated Treasury yields and awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for indications of its next interest rate decision.

Dow Jones Industrial Average On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 250 points, or 0.5%, to close at 51,176.46.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 gained 0.7% to finish at 7,722.72, on Friday.

Nasdaq The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2% to settle at 27,190.86, after touching a record high during the session.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed around 2%, led by gains in technology stocks, while the broader Topix advanced 0.79%.

South Korea's Kospi performance The South Korean stock market is closed today, October 5, 2026, in observation of the National Foundation Day substitute holiday.

Also Read | Nifty prediction today: Oversold conditions raise rebound chances

South Korean stocks ended the September 28-October 2 week lower despite staging a strong recovery in the latter part of the week. The Kospi declined 77.18 points, or 1.1%, week-on-week, to close at 7,003.74, as gains in leading semiconductor stocks failed to make up for the steep losses suffered earlier in the week.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan stock market trading higher, with TAIEX index rising 2.29% in the early session on Monday.