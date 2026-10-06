Stock market outlook today, 6 Oct: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Tuesday, 6 October, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open in green as GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for Indian indices on Tuesday, 6 October.

Meanwhile, Asian markets continue to trade higher on Tuesday, while US stock futures closed in green on Monday.

“Indian equity markets are expected to remain broadly steady, with easing crude prices providing some support to market sentiment. WTI crude is currently trading around the $89–90 per barrel range after oil prices declined amid signs of improving crude shipments from the Middle East. Higher oil flows and the planned release of emergency reserves are helping ease immediate supply concerns,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Monday? Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday, snapping a recent losing streak as easing concerns over oil supplies and positive global market signals encouraged investors to return to equities.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 472.77 points, or 0.66%, to close at 72,382.47. The index rose as much as 722.23 points, or 1%, during the session to hit 72,631.93. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 133.80 points, or 0.60%, to settle at 22,555.75.

“Markets witnessed a strong recovery on Monday, taking a breather from the recent corrective trend and gaining over half a percent. After a gap-up opening, the benchmark indices remained in a range through the session and eventually held on to most of their gains. The Nifty reclaimed the 22,500 mark, while the Sensex settled around the 72,380 level,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,663 level, up nearly 81 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex Sensex closed at 72,382.47, gaining 472.77 points (+0.66%). The index opened at 72,340.95, touched a high of 72,631.93 and a low of 71,840.18. Despite a small drop from the higher levels, the benchmark faced buying pressure near the day’s low and moderated towards the close, while still managing to end firmly above the 72,000 mark.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, " The Sensex has shown some recovery after the recent decline, but the broader structure remains sideways until a decisive breakout occurs. Holding above 71,800–72,000 could sustain the recovery and allow the index to retest 72,600–73,000, while rejection from the resistance zone may keep the index range-bound. A sustained close above 72,600 would improve the short-term technical setup, whereas a break below 71,800 could revive selling pressure. Traders should therefore monitor the key support, resistance and OI levels closely before taking fresh directional positions."

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that following a positive start, the Nifty slipped lower as the index found resistance around 22,600.

“Overall, it remained within a 200-point range before closing higher. The RSI remains in the oversold zone with a bearish crossover. Sentiment continues to remain weak, with support placed at 22,400. A decisive fall below this level might trigger a resumption of the bearish move. On the other hand, a sustained move above 22,600 might provide some short-term respite,” De said.

US markets performance Wall Street started the new week on a positive footing on Monday, October 5, as investors shrugged off elevated bond yields and continued to favour artificial intelligence-related stocks. Meanwhile, crude oil prices eased, while the US dollar extended its gains.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered more than 400 points from its session low to finish 90 points higher.

S&P 500

AI-focused stocks remained the key driver of the market, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq outperforming the Dow. The S&P 500 gained 0.7% and moved within 40 points of a fresh record high.

Nasdaq During regular trading, the Nasdaq Composite climbed around 1%, hitting a fresh all-time high and closing at a record level.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened 0.22% higher, while the broader Topix index gained 0.26%.

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South Korea's Kospi performance South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.15%, whereas the small-cap-focused Kosdaq advanced 1.91%.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan stock market also continued to trade higher, with TAIEX index rising 0.20% in the early session on Tuesday.