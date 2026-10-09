Stock market outlook today, 9 Oct: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Nikkei 225 cues

Stock market prediction for Friday, 9 October, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open in green, as GIFT Nifty signalled a positive opening on Friday, 9 October.

Meanwhile, Asian markets remained subdued on Friday, while US stock futures traded mixed on Thursday on rising bond yield, Donald Trump's remarks on US-Iran war and rising crude oil prices.

“Indian equities are likely to open with a gap-up, with GIFT Nifty near 22,370—around 140 points above the Nifty’s previous close. The indication suggests a technical rebound after Thursday’s sharp sell-off, but the opening may not develop into a durable recovery unless buying broadens beyond short covering,” said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Thursday? Indian benchmark indices witnessed heavy selling on Thursday, with the Sensex plunging over 1,000 points and the Nifty slipping to a 21-month low. Selling pressure in rate-sensitive stocks, commodities and FMCG shares intensified amid a sharp surge in crude oil prices and rising expectations of tighter monetary policy in India and globally.

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Extending losses for the second consecutive session, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,045.46 points, or 1.44%, to close at 71,593.24, its lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years. During the session, the index fell as much as 1,310.95 points, or 1.80%, to an intraday low of 71,327.75. The benchmark had last closed around this level on February 13, 2024.

The NSE Nifty 50 also declined sharply, shedding 371.25 points, or 1.64%, to settle at 22,231.80, its lowest closing level in 21 months. The index dropped as much as 423.15 points, or 1.87%, during the session to hit 22,179.90, marking a fresh intraday 52-week low.

“Markets came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday, extending the prevailing corrective trend and declining nearly one and a half percent. After a weak opening, the benchmark indices remained under pressure through most of the session and eventually settled close to the day’s lows, reflecting sustained selling pressure across the board,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,370 level, up nearly 115 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex The BSE Sensex closed at 72,638.70, declining 429.11 points (-0.59%). The index opened at 72,965.38, touched a high of 73,018.82 and slipped to an intraday low of 72,468.72. After opening lower, the benchmark remained under pressure and failed to sustain above the 73,000 mark, resulting in a weak close and extending the cautious tone in the market

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said, "Looking ahead, the Sensex continues to trade within a sideways structure, with the 72,000–72,300 support zone crucial for maintaining stability. A decisive move above 73,000–73,200 could strengthen buying interest and open the way for further recovery, while a sustained break below 72,000 may revive the bearish momentum. For now, the index remains caught between strong Put support and Call resistance, suggesting that traders should wait for a clear breakout or breakdown before taking aggressive directional positions."

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that the index extended its losses as it slipped below the previous session's low. Bears continued to dominate throughout the session, giving no respite to the bulls.

“The index sustained below critical moving averages, from the hourly chart to the weekly chart, indicating continued weakness. Everything looks bleak, and this sentiment might remain the same for a few more days. The RSI remains in a bearish crossover and has stayed in the oversold zone. On the lower end, support is placed at 22180, below which the index might extend its losses towards 22000. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 22350,” De said.

US markets performance Wall Street’s benchmark indices ended Thursday, October 8, on a mixed note as investors assessed several developments, including rising bond yields, remarks by US President Donald Trump and higher crude oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed its peers, recovering from an early decline to close in positive territory.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones had fallen more than 300 points at its intraday low but erased all its losses to finish around 50 points higher.

S&P 500

In contrast, the S&P 500 underperformed, closing 0.5% lower and moving further away from its record high.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.25%, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.4%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japanese equities declined in early trading on October 9, with the Nikkei 225 opening 0.57% lower at 68,648.50 before extending its losses to 1.03% to trade at 68,330.05. Technology stocks were among the major decliners, with SoftBank Group falling 6.77% to 5,631 yen (around $36), while Kioxia dropped 4.13% to 17,160 yen.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korean markets remained closed for a holiday. On Thursday, the South Korean benchmark Kospi extended its losses for a third straight session, falling sharply as investors remained wary of elevated global borrowing costs, inflation concerns and foreign fund outflows. The index declined 130.53 points, or 1.92%, to 6,673.37.

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Taiwan stock market The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and the TAIEX are closed today, Friday, October 9 for National Day. The index closed around 1% lower at 49,313.44 on Thursday.