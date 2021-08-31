Stock market: Peak margin rule to become effective from tomorrow. Details here

Hailing the move to implement peak margin rules; Saurabh Jain, AVP — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Those brokers, traders and jobbers who have a better track record, they are mentally prepared and hence this new norm is not going to impact them much because first three leg of this rule has already in operation as first leg of this peak margin rule was implemented in December 2020 with 25 per cent upfront margin money payment rule. Later on it was increased to 50 per cent and 75 per cent in next two legs of this peak margin rule. So, traders and brokers were well aware about what's writing on the wall."