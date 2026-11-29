After a spectacular November rally, the Nifty 50 is approaching a crucial turning point, believes experts. The benchmark index climbed nearly 15% over four weeks, supported by a strong return of foreign investor capital, but ended the latest week in the red as rising crude oil prices, weakness in banking stocks, and caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision prompted profit-booking.

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The Nifty 50 closed at 25,607.20 on Friday, 27 November, down 0.75% for the week, while the Sensex settled at 83,339.26, losing 0.69%. The correction followed a sharp recovery that had brought the benchmarks within striking distance of their previous record highs.

The key question for investors now is whether the market can regain its upward momentum and scale a fresh peak before the end of 2026. While there is no certainty over when such a breakout could happen, several domestic and global triggers are likely to shape Dalal Street's direction in December.

Can Nifty 50 hit a record high in December? The index's immediate technical hurdle lies around 25,900–26,100. A sustained move above this band, supported by broader participation across sectors, could strengthen the case for a fresh record high. However, failure to overcome this resistance may keep the market in a consolidation phase.

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Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity and Derivatives at Angel One, said Nifty has struggled to cross the 25,900–26,100 resistance band after its recent rally. He expects sideways consolidation to continue unless buyers manage a convincing breakout above this zone.

Rathi identified immediate support at 25,400–25,330, followed by a stronger support area at 25,150–25,050. On the upside, 25,650–25,700 is the immediate hurdle, followed by the broader resistance band.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, also highlighted the importance of the 26,000 level. He said a sustained recovery above this mark would help improve market sentiment, while the 25,000–25,300 zone remains crucial support for the prevailing market structure.

Five triggers that could decide Nifty's December trajectory 1. RBI monetary policy decision The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting from 2 December to 4 will be the most important domestic event in the first week of December. The policy announcement is scheduled for 4 December, with the repo rate currently at 5.50%.

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Investors will track the central bank's assessment of inflation, economic growth, liquidity and the future interest-rate trajectory. Any unexpected shift in its policy stance could influence banking, financial and other rate-sensitive stocks.

2. Foreign institutional investor flows Foreign investor buying was a major driver of November's recovery, with provisional cash-market data showing net purchases of around ₹1.30 lakh crore during the month so far.

However, the pace of buying moderated in the latest week. FIIs purchased approximately ₹17,630 crore between November 23 and 27, compared with ₹32,647 crore in the preceding week.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, turned net buyers, purchasing around ₹6,333 crore during the week. Sustained foreign buying alongside continued domestic institutional support could provide the market with the liquidity needed to extend its rally.

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3. Crude oil prices and geopolitical developments A renewed rise in crude oil prices has emerged as a concern for Indian equities. Higher oil prices can increase India's import bill, put pressure on inflation and the rupee, and weigh on corporate margins.

Developments in the Middle East and their impact on energy supplies will therefore remain important. A sustained moderation in crude prices could improve sentiment, while another sharp spike may trigger risk aversion.

4. US Federal Reserve and global market cues The US monetary policy outlook will remain an important external influence. Resilient US economic activity and persistent inflation have raised concerns about the possibility of further monetary tightening.

Investors will monitor US economic releases, bond yields and dollar movements for signals on global liquidity and emerging-market flows. Uncertainty around AI-related valuations and global trade tariffs could also contribute to volatility.

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5. Domestic economic data and sector participation Investors will also track India's second-quarter GDP growth, October industrial production, fiscal figures, current account data and November manufacturing and services PMI readings.

Beyond headline index performance, the breadth of the rally will matter. A recovery led by banking, auto and other heavyweight stocks would provide stronger support for Nifty than a narrow advance driven by a handful of shares.

What should investors do in December? Market experts recommend a selective approach rather than aggressive positioning as the index navigates key resistance levels and event-related volatility.

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking advised investors to focus on stocks and sectors showing rotational buying interest. He identified capital market and defence companies as attractive trading opportunities, alongside rate-sensitive stocks. He also suggested caution in metals, IT and FMCG, where near-term performance could remain relatively subdued.

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Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder and CEO of HST Wealth, said the underlying market recovery has not been completely reversed, but its leadership and liquidity dynamics are changing. While foreign buying continues at a slower pace and domestic institutions have returned as weekly net buyers, weakness in banking and auto stocks suggests that the market has yet to confirm another broad-based rally.

Radhakrishnan said a move above 25,800–26,000, accompanied by stronger sector participation, would improve the bullish outlook. Conversely, a sustained fall below 25,450–25,350, particularly if Bank Nifty also slips below 62,200, could increase the risk of a deeper correction.

He advised investors to maintain disciplined trailing stop-losses and control leverage until the market provides stronger confirmation.

The bottom line Nifty 50's attempt to reach a fresh record high in December will depend on whether foreign buying regains momentum, crude oil prices stabilise and banking stocks recover. The RBI policy decision could set the tone for the month, while the 25,900–26,100 resistance band will be a key technical test.

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A breakout supported by wider market participation could put a new peak within reach. Until then, investors may be better served by a stock-specific strategy, disciplined risk management and avoiding aggressive bets during volatile sessions.

Also Read | Why is Indian stock market falling today? Top 3 reasons to explain

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.