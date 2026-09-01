Stock market prediction for 2 September 2026: What will happen to Sensex, Nifty, KOSPI, Nikkei

Stock market prediction for 2 September 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market extended their losses on Tuesday, mirroring weakness across global markets as a broad-based selloff in global bonds intensified. In the Asian markets today, except the South Korean KOSPI index, selling pressure was visible across bourses. The Japanese Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, all Chinese indices, finished lower on Tuesday.

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On reason for the selling pressure in the Indian and the Asian markets today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “Investors increasingly priced in the possibility of further policy tightening amid mounting inflation concerns triggered by the sharp surge in crude oil prices following prolonged US-Iran tensions.”

Triggers for Indian, Asian markets today Energy markets continued to dominate investor attention, with WTI crude advancing more than 2% to trade close to $88 per barrel, while MCX crude futures settled above ₹8,300 per barrel. The rally followed renewed US-Iran ground strikes and increasingly aggressive rhetoric from Washington, including threats of further military action.

The escalation has heightened geopolitical uncertainty, keeping inflation concerns and market volatility elevated, with the near-term direction of financial markets likely to remain closely tied to developments in the Middle East.

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Stock market prediction for Indian, Asian indices Here we list out equity heatmap of the Indian stock maket and the Asian markets:

Outlook for Sensex today The BSE Sensex finished flat after hitting an intraday high of 77,231. However, the 30-stock index made a good recovery after touching the intraday low of 76,656.

Speaking on the outlook of the Sensex today, Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking, said, “Overall bias remains sideways to mildly positive, as the Sensex continues to hold above the rising trendline and is attempting to stabilize around the 50-Day EMA, but it is still trading below the 200-Day EMA, which remains a key hurdle near 78,484.”

Nifty 50 outlook The Nifty 50 index ended 24 points lower at 24,055, whereas it once slipped below the psychological 24,000 mark and hit an intraday low of 23,952. So, bulls may have a sigh of relief as the index regained 24,000 mark and ended above the 50-DEMA level of 24,050.

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On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, "The Nifty 50 index is trying to defend 24,000 level on a closing basis, but the overall trend remains weak and vulnerable to further downside toward the 23,900–23,800 zone. On the upside, the 24,150–24,250 zone, coinciding with multiple technical hurdles, is expected to act as a resistance band. We thus recommend continuing with “sell on rise” in the Nifty and maintaining stock-specific approach based on the sectoral performance, while adhering to strict risk and position management."

Prediction for Bank Nifty today The index witnessed intensified selling as it closed with an intraday loss of over 1%. The Bank Nifty index ended 615 points lower at 57,409.

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On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The Bank Nifty index closed with a small bearish candlestick on the daily chart, reflecting continued indecision among market participants. The index is hovering near its crucial 200-DMA, while the 20-DMA and 50-DMA are clustered around 57,600, keeping the near-term bias range-bound. RSI at around 48 also indicates neutral momentum. Hence, 57,000 remains an important support zone, while 57,800–58,000 acts as a crucial resistance zone, reinforced by the falling trendline. A decisive breakout from this range could trigger the next directional move."

Asian markets today As said above, except South Korean KOSPI index, most of the Asian bourses ended with losses on Tuesday. The Japanese Nikkei ended 0.19% lower, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng crashed 0.93%. The South Korean KOSPI index added 0.23%, while the Taiwan index ascended 1.35%.

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In the Chinese markets today, the Shanghai inex lost 0.16%, the SZSE Component Index went down by over 1%, DJ Shanghai index nosedived 0.37%, whereas the China A50 went off 0.11%.

Outlook for KOSPI, Nikkei, Hang Seng, Taiwan indies Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research & Business Development at KC Securities listed out the following outlook for various Asian bourses:

Nikkei 225 R1 66805 | R2 67298 | R3 68290

S1 65800 | S2 65320 | S3 64380

KOSPI R1 6940 | R2 7080 | R3 7200

S1 6740 | S2 6580 | S3 6400

Hang Seng R1 25475 | R2 25660 | R3 25750

S1 25180 | S2 24960 | S3 24800.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).