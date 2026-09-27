Stock market prediction for tomorrow: Sensex, Nifty Monday, 28 Sept triggers | GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Taiwan, Kospi cues

Stock market prediction for 28 September, 2026: The Indian stock market ended lower for the seventh straight week, weighed down by weak domestic and global signals. The indices remained largely range-bound during the first three trading sessions, but a sharp sell-off on Thursday put further pressure on market sentiment.
On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered on Friday, supported by value buying in blue-chip stocks across the banking, oil and gas, and automobile sectors after the recent sharp sell-off.
The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 315.20 points, or 0.43%, to close at 73,895.74. Of its 30 constituents, 19 ended in positive territory while 11 declined. During the session, the index touched an intraday high of 73,968.05 and a low of 73,477.77, marking a 490.28-point swing. The Sensex had fallen to a more than three-month low in the previous session.
The 50-share NSE Nifty also recovered, rising 77.40 points, or 0.34%, to finish at 23,140.50. Among its constituents, 34 stocks closed higher, 15 declined, while one remained unchanged.
GIFT Nifty ended 0.21% or 49 points up, closed the session at 23,237.50 on 26 September.
BSE Sensex closed at 73,895.74, gaining 315.20 points (+0.43%). The index opened at 73,525.92, touched a high of 73,968.05 and a low of 73,477.77. After a cautious start, the benchmark remained largely range-bound before witnessing buying interest in the afternoon session, helping it finish the day in positive territory.
On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said, “The Sensex continues to maintain a sideways-to-bearish outlook, with 73,200–73,450 acting as the crucial support zone. Sustained buying above 74,000 could strengthen the recovery and open the way towards 74,200–74,500, while a break below the support band may revive selling pressure. For now, traders should monitor the 73,500–74,000 zone closely along with OI changes for confirmation of the next move.”
On the Nifty 50 outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that Nifty closed higher, recovering modestly after the sharp decline in the previous session. Technically, the index continues to form lower highs and lower lows and remains below its key moving averages, keeping the short-term structure weak.
“The RSI has turned bearish on the weekly chart, indicating continued downside momentum. On the downside, 23,000 remains the immediate support, followed by 22,700. On the higher end, 23,200–23,300 is the immediate resistance zone. A sustained move above 23,300 could improve the technical setup, while a decisive break below 23,000 may resume the downtrend,” he added.
Wall Street closed higher on Friday, supported by gains in Microsoft and other artificial intelligence-linked technology stocks. However, elevated oil prices and a recent sharp rise in US Treasury yields continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
The gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq brought a volatile week to a close, as investors remained uncertain about which sectors could benefit from the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and which could face pressure.
The S&P 500 rose 0.51% to finish at 7,743.41, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.48% to close at 27,068.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.93% to end the session at 51,828.62.
For the week, the S&P 500 advanced 1.2%, while the Nasdaq climbed 2%. The tech-heavy index also recorded a fresh record closing
Oil prices declined around 2% on Friday as hopes of a potential ceasefire between the US and Iran increased. Market sentiment was also weighed down by reports of a possible US ban on diesel exports. However, concerns over supply disruptions remained after rising attacks by Houthi fighters on Saudi Arabia raised fears about crude supplies from the major Middle Eastern producer.
Brent crude futures dropped $2.28, or 2.1%, to settle at $104.32 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined $2.20, or 2.3%, to close at $92.41 a barrel.
For the week, Brent gained less than 1%, while WTI posted a weekly decline of around 8%.
South Korean equities ended the holiday-shortened week on a strong note, with the benchmark Kospi rising around 2.7% between September 18 and September 23. Renewed investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks helped offset concerns over geopolitical tensions and inflation.
The Kospi ended at 7,080.92 on September 23, gaining 63.01 points, or 0.90%, from the previous close. The index stood at 6,894.23 at the end of the prior week. South Korean markets remained shut on September 24 and 25 for the Chuseok holiday.
Japan’s Nikkei index extended its winning streak to a fifth consecutive session on Friday, supported by gains in AI-related stocks and buying ahead of Monday’s deadline for investors to qualify for mid-term dividend payments.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.30% to close at 66,364.20, gaining slightly more than 2% over the holiday-shortened week. The broader Topix index also advanced 1.31% to end at 4,128.59.
Taiwan stock market ended the session in red on Thursday, with TAIEX index down over 0.28% on 24 September.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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