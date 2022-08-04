Stock market rally can fizzle out, warn top analysts2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 02:41 PM IST
European and US stock markets in July posted their biggest monthly gains since 2020
The recent brisk rebound in equity markets won’t last as the macroeconomic data continue to deteriorate and earnings forecasts are being slashed, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sanford C. Bernstein warn.