Stock market rally can fizzle out, warn top analysts

With investors once again flocking to equities in recent weeks, Goldman strategists said market positioning has improved from a very bearish level seen in June, and the swing in asset allocation could fuel the rally in the short term. But ultimately, strategists said they’re “not convinced that we are past the ‘true’ trough in positioning just yet, and we think the path from here is likely to become more dependent on macroeconomic data."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}