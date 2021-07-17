Stock market rally teaches a powerful lesson on investing

This time around inflation and bond yields are seeing a bit of contradiction where the former is rising and the latter is witnessing a dip. Both, rising as well as falling bond yields bring with itself their own set of fears. Moreover, cautionary signs are emanating from all other places too in the form of a dip in GST collections below ₹1-trillion mark to mounting India’s debt to GDP ratio which now stands at a 14-year high. While these macros keep rolling from positive to poor economic outlook, what remained constant in the past year is the fact that markets continued their journey without bothering about the macros. Investors, who were greedy when others were fearful or who stuck to the rally ignoring all the noise, vastly benefitted by clocking hefty returns. This teaches a powerful lesson on investing, which is to remain invested through the thick and thin of markets.

