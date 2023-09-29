Stock market rebounds: Is it a relief rally or fresh bull trend — explained with 5 reasons
Stock market experts believe that Dalal Street has relatively remained strong if we compare the current dip against the global bourses
Stock market today: After trading weak during second fortnight of current month, key benchmark indices finally witnessed strong buying interest duribng Friday deals. By 1:15 PM on Friday, Nifty 50 index shot up to the tune of 0.75 per cent, Sensex today surged around 0.65 per cent whereas Bank Nifty index went up around 0.70 per cent.
