Stock market rebounds: Sensex jumps 1,100 points from day’s low; Nifty 50 near 24,200 led by metals, banks, auto stocks

  • Stock market rebounds: Sensex jumped over 1,100 points from day’s low and Nifty 50 traded near the 24,200 level on November 5, rebounding from early morning losses.

Ankit Gohel
Updated5 Nov 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Stock market rebounds: Sensex jumped over 1,100 points from day’s low
Stock market rebounds: Sensex jumped over 1,100 points from day’s low(Photo: Reuters)

India stock market saw a sharp recovery from day's low on Tuesday, with both the benchmark indices trading more than half percent higher, supported by rally in broader markets. Sensex jumped over 1,100 points from day’s low and Nifty 50 also surged 375 points to hit above 24,200 level on November 5, rebounding from early morning losses.

Bank Nifty index also witnessed a sharp recovery of more than 1,300 points from day’s lowest level led by gains in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and SBI stocks, which rose over 2% each.

Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging half a percent each.

At 2:40 PM, Sensex was trading 686.24 points, or 0.87%, higher at 79,468.48, while the Nifty 50 was up 212.30 points, or 0.88%, at 24,207.65.

Among sectors, Nifty Metals, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty saw strong gains, while Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media were still trading in the red. 

On the Nifty 50, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and Axis Bank were the top gainers, while Adani Ports & SEZ, Trent, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were the top index losers. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market rebounds: Sensex jumps 1,100 points from day’s low; Nifty 50 near 24,200 led by metals, banks, auto stocks

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

152.30
03:11 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.35 (3.64%)

Bharat Electronics share price

286.65
03:11 PM | 5 NOV 2024
2.6 (0.92%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

257.90
03:11 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.15 (2.04%)

State Bank Of India share price

848.00
03:11 PM | 5 NOV 2024
18.15 (2.19%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,329.95
03:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
53.25 (4.17%)

National Aluminium Company share price

234.20
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.4 (1.47%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,332.60
03:04 PM | 5 NOV 2024
12.95 (0.98%)
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,547.40
03:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-83.3 (-5.11%)

Torrent Power share price

1,715.35
03:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-81.4 (-4.53%)

PB Fintech share price

1,645.00
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-67.75 (-3.96%)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price

1,319.80
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-54.1 (-3.94%)
More from Top Losers

HFCL share price

127.10
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
7.75 (6.49%)

Oil India share price

495.85
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
23.4 (4.95%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

1,013.10
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
47.7 (4.94%)

JSW Steel share price

1,001.20
03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
46.35 (4.85%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.