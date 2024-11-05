Stock market rebounds: Sensex jumps 1,100 points from day’s low; Nifty 50 near 24,200 led by metals, banks, auto stocks

India stock market saw a sharp recovery from day's low on Tuesday, with both the benchmark indices trading more than half percent higher, supported by rally in broader markets. Sensex jumped over 1,100 points from day’s low and Nifty 50 also surged 375 points to hit above 24,200 level on November 5, rebounding from early morning losses.

Bank Nifty index also witnessed a sharp recovery of more than 1,300 points from day’s lowest level led by gains in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and SBI stocks, which rose over 2% each.

Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging half a percent each.

At 2:40 PM, Sensex was trading 686.24 points, or 0.87%, higher at 79,468.48, while the Nifty 50 was up 212.30 points, or 0.88%, at 24,207.65.

Among sectors, Nifty Metals, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty saw strong gains, while Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media were still trading in the red.