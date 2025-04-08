Markets
Tuesday's relief rally over, tariff jitters and RBI policy back in focus
Summary
- Foreign investors continued to offload Indian equity on Tuesday, dumping ₹4,994 crore worth of shares, amid the tariff uncertainty.
- The rupee extended its slide for a second straight session, falling 40 paise to close the day at 86.25 against the US dollar—its weakest finish since 20 March.
After taking a 5% hit post the US tariff shocker, Indian equity markets finally caught a breather on Tuesday, bouncing back nearly 2%, with a rebound in Asian markets lending some support to investor sentiment at home.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more