'We can't have equity-market returns with fixed-income-like consistency'
Dipti Sharma 8 min read 30 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management, says that we have been somewhat spoiled by the returns over the past five years. In the recent months, the stock market has come off its highs, but that’s nothing unusual. Looking ahead to 2025, Khemka expects pre-tax market returns of 10-11%.
India has been in one of the longest bull markets, with this phase starting in March 2020, and nearing five years now, said Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management. He thinks that we have been somewhat spoiled by the returns over the past five years. In the recent months, the stock market has come off its highs, but that’s nothing unusual or abnormal.
