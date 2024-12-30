'We can't have equity-market returns with fixed-income-like consistency'

For example, if we look back five years to the end of 2019 and if we were told everything that would unfold during covid-19, we might have expected markets to perform very poorly. Most people, including myself, could have been tempted to stay in cash or shift to safer asset classes. Yet, March 23, 2020, marked the market's bottom, even when the total reported Covid-19 cases in India were only around 500, with approximately only 100 cases reported for that day. Despite the subsequent surge in cases, millions of deaths, and extended lockdowns, the market began rallying from March 24th onwards. Why? Because it had already factored in these outcomes and more. The market assessed the long-term impact of these developments on corporate cash flows and determined that the present value of those cash flows was not materially affected as one might have feared just a few days prior.