Momentum investing stages sharp comeback after 15-month lull

Momentum investing is making a strong comeback on the Indian stock market, clocking a powerful three-month rally after nearly 15 months of tepid returns.
In the three months to 30 June, the momentum factor—which focuses on stocks showing strong upward price trends—outpaced all other factor investment styles, including value, low volatility, and quality. According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 index surged 17.29% during this period. In comparison, the Quality index grew by 16.07%, Value by 7.89%, and Low Volatility by 5.52%.
Momentum investing delivered stellar returns in 2023 and 2024, when the index rose 47.7% and 27.2%, respectively, according to NSE data. However, performance weakened in 2025, with the index declining 7.5%.
The recent resurgence indicates that despite a broader market slowdown, certain sectors continue to outperform, with momentum capital actively chasing these pockets of growth.