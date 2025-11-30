Stock market returns: These 5 stocks gave more than 150% returns this month. How many of these you own?

Indian stock market: Indian equities wrapped up the week on a strong note, rising nearly 0.5%, with the Sensex climbing 475 points and the Nifty gaining 135 points. Both benchmarks touched new all-time highs during the week before seeing some profit-taking at higher levels.

However, on Friday, November 28, markets ended flat as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Q2 GDP release. Sentiment was also weighed down by mixed global signals. The Sensex edged down 14 points (0.02%) to 85,706.67, while the Nifty 50 slipped 13 points (0.05%) to 26,202.95. Broader indices were slightly soft as well, with the BSE Midcap dipping 0.04% and the BSE Smallcap declining 0.13%.

“Markets traded lacklustre on Friday and ended almost unchanged, taking a breather after hitting a fresh record high. On the index front, the Nifty edged slightly higher in early trade, but a mixed trend across heavyweight stocks kept the momentum in check throughout the session, eventually closing flat at the 26,205 level. Sectoral performance was uneven, with auto and pharma posting gains while energy and financials ended in the red. Market breadth remained subdued as both mid-cap and small-cap indices closed largely unchanged. The strong rebound in global markets, supported by expectations of continued liquidity, is aiding the ongoing momentum in domestic equities. Additionally, improving geopolitical developments are offering further comfort to investors,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Overall, the market sentiment in November remained positive. Let's look at the stocks that delivered notable gains this month - giving more than 150% returns.

Top 5 gainers in November 2025 Typhoon Financial Services Typhoon Financial Services topped the charts with an exceptional rally, as its share price jumped from ₹19.89 to ₹50.12 — a remarkable 152% rise in November. The strong upward trend continued into the month’s close, with the stock finishing Friday locked at ₹50.12, up 4.99%.

AVI Polymers Another standout gainer, AVI Polymers, generated remarkable returns of 148%, with the share price climbing from ₹13.29 to ₹32.94. Strong buying interest persisted, and the stock closed Friday’s session up 4.97% at ₹32.94.

Omega Interactive Technologies Omega Interactive Technologies’ share price jumped from ₹227 to ₹518.45 during the month, delivering a 128% gain. However, after this strong rally, the stock faced some profit-taking on Friday and closed 4.99% lower at ₹518.45.

UTL Industries UTL Industries delivered a stellar run for investors, with the share price soaring 102%, rising from ₹1.62 to ₹3.28. The stock, however, saw a slight pullback on Friday, slipping 1.83% to ₹3.22.

Retaggio Industries Retaggio Industries share price has almost doubled its investors wealth by surging over 98% in last one month, rising from ₹22.15 to ₹43. However, the stock fell over 5%, closed at ₹43.86 on Friday.

