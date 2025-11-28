Stock market returns: These 5 stocks give up to 54% returns this week. How many of these you own?

Stock market returns: The benchmark Indian stock market indices ended flat on Friday, 28 November 2025, after investors booked their profits at a higher level ahead of the Q2 GDP data release and mixed global cues. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.05% lower at 26,202.95 points, compared to 26,215.55 points at the previous market close, as per NSE data.

Data collected from the BSE website showed that the BSE Sensex index closed 0.02% lower at 85,706.67 points, compared to 85,720.38 points at the previous trading close.

Even though the benchmark indices clocked in a third week of gains, rising nearly 50 basis points or half a percentage point, the investors ended the week on a cautionary note on Friday.

Stock market outlook According to Bajaj Broking Research, the Nifty 50 index, which formed a small-bodied candle with shadows, ended flat with stock-specific action near the all-time high. The analysts at the brokerage firm expect the index to maintain a positive bias moving ahead towards the 26,500 levels in the coming sessions.

“Immediate support is placed at the last week breakout area of 26,000, While short-term support is positioned in the 25,800–25,700 zone, which aligns with the confluence of the 20-days EMAs, the lower band of the two-month rising channel and almost identical last two-week lows. This makes it an important level to monitor from a short-term perspective; sustaining above the same will keep the bias positive,” according to the analysts at Bajaj Broking Research.

On the Bank Nifty front, the analysts expect the index to retain its momentum and move towards the 60,400 level in the coming sessions.

Top 5 gainers this week 1. JSW Holding: Shares of JSW Holding (JSWHL) closed 2.26% higher at ₹20,238.15 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹19,790.90 at the previous market close.

JSW Holding stock price has gained more than 16% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company shares are up 25.88% in 2025.

The shares have given stock market investors more than 487% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 46% returns in the last one-year period.

2. Olatech Solutions: Olatech Solutions shares closed 3.56% higher at ₹286 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹276.75 at the previous market close.

Olatech Solutions' stock has gained more than 54% in the last five days but is trading 38.92% lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The shares of the company have lost 14.75% in the last one-year period, but have given stock market investors more than 749% returns on their investment since they were listed in 2022.

3. M P K Steels: M K P Steels shares closed 9.68% higher at ₹127.82 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹116.54 at the previous market close.

Shares of M P K Steels have given stock market investors more than 52% returns on their investment in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market. Over the last one-month period, the company's shares have gained 64%.

4. Best Agrolife: Best Agrolife stock closed 3.12% higher at ₹401.30 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹389.15 at the previous market session.

Best Agrolife shares have gained more than 33% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market, and have risen over 20% in the last one-month period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company shares have lost 35.39% in 2025, and have dropped 35.07% in the last one-year period.

5. Eraaya Lifespaces: Eraaya Lifespaces shares closed 5% higher at ₹30.67 after Friday's market close, compared to ₹29.21 at the previous trading session.

Eraaya Lifespaces stock has given investors more than 27% returns on their investment in the last five market sessions. However, the stock has lost 1.16% in the last one-month period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have dropped 73.51% in 2025, and are down 83.81% in the last one year period on the Indian stock market.

