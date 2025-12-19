Stock market returns: These 5 stocks surged up to 36% this week. How many do you own?

Stock market returns: The benchmark Indian stock market indices rallied on Friday, 19 December 2025, after investors showed strong buying interest amid a Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.58% higher at 25,966.40 points after Friday's market session, compared to 25,815.55 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.53% higher at 84,929.36 points, compared to 84,481.81 points at the previous market close, according to exchange data.

From Meesho to Authum Investment — Here are the top five stocks which have given investors up to 35% returns on investment in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Top 5 gainers this week 1. Meesho Ltd (MEESHO): Meesho shares closed 4.67% lower at ₹224.50 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹235.50 at the previous market close, according to the BSE data.

Meesho shares gained nearly 36% in the last one-week period in the Indian stock market. The market data also shows that the company's stock has given investors more than 32% returns since the company's public issue was listed on the Indian bourses.

2. GEM Enviro Management Ltd (GEMENVIRO): GEM Enviro shares closed 6.87% at ₹63.03 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹67.68 at the previous market close, as per BSE data.

The company's shares have given market investors more than 34% returns on their investment in the last five stock market sessions on the Indian stock market. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, GEM Enviro's stock has lost 52.86% in 2025. However, the company's stocks have risen 20.75% in the last one-month period, but are trading 8.11% lower in the last six-month period.

3. Agri-Tech (India) Ltd (AGRITECH): Agri-Tech India shares closed 1.58% higher at ₹165.20 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹167.85 at the previous market session, according to BSE data.

Agri-Tech India stock has gained nearly 28% in the last five stock market sessions, and is trading 30.82% higher in the last one-month period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have lost 17.88% in 2025.

Shares of Agri-Tech India have given stock market investors more than 314% returns on their investment in the last five years, but are down 18.28% in the last one-year period.

4. Rain Industries Ltd (RAIN): Rain Industries shares closed 12.02% higher at ₹124.45 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹111.10 at the previous market close, BSE data shows.

Rain Industries' shares have given investors over 16% in the last one-week period in the Indian stock market. The company's shares have risen 9.46% in the last one-month period but are trading 29.21% lower on a YTD basis.

The company's shares have lost 2.90% over the last five years and are trading 30.38% lower in the last one-year period.

5. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (AIIL): Authum Investment shares closed 7.45% higher at ₹2,904.05 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹2702.65 at the previous market close, as per BSE data.

Authum Investment shares have gained over 11% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market, and are trading 6.57% higher in the last one-month period.

On a year-to-date basis, the company's shares are up 53.98% in 2025, and have generated 65.43% returns in the last one-year period.

Stock market outlook Siddhartha Khemka, the Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that the Indian benchmark indices snapped their four-day losing streak as the Nifty was supported by value buying at lower levels, recent foreign institutional investor inflows, and a marginal recovery in the Indian rupee.

“Overall, we expect markets to continue their recovery while trading within a broader range, supported by improving foreign institutional investor flows, a marginal recovery in the rupee, and supportive global cues,” said the stock market expert.

