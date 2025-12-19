Stock market returns: These 5 stocks surged up to 36% this week. How many do you own?

Stock market returns: The benchmark Indian stock market indices rallied on Friday, 19 December 2025, after investors showed strong buying interest amid a Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.58% higher at 25,966.40 points after Friday's market session, compared to 25,815.55 points at the previous market close.
The BSE Sensex index closed 0.53% higher at 84,929.36 points, compared to 84,481.81 points at the previous market close, according to exchange data.
From Meesho to Authum Investment — Here are the top five stocks which have given investors up to 35% returns on investment in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.
1. Meesho Ltd (MEESHO): Meesho shares closed 4.67% lower at ₹224.50 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹235.50 at the previous market close, according to the BSE data.
Meesho shares gained nearly 36% in the last one-week period in the Indian stock market. The market data also shows that the company's stock has given investors more than 32% returns since the company's public issue was listed on the Indian bourses.
2. GEM Enviro Management Ltd (GEMENVIRO): GEM Enviro shares closed 6.87% at ₹63.03 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹67.68 at the previous market close, as per BSE data.
The company's shares have given market investors more than 34% returns on their investment in the last five stock market sessions on the Indian stock market. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, GEM Enviro's stock has lost 52.86% in 2025. However, the company's stocks have risen 20.75% in the last one-month period, but are trading 8.11% lower in the last six-month period.
3. Agri-Tech (India) Ltd (AGRITECH): Agri-Tech India shares closed 1.58% higher at ₹165.20 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹167.85 at the previous market session, according to BSE data.
Agri-Tech India stock has gained nearly 28% in the last five stock market sessions, and is trading 30.82% higher in the last one-month period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have lost 17.88% in 2025.
Shares of Agri-Tech India have given stock market investors more than 314% returns on their investment in the last five years, but are down 18.28% in the last one-year period.
4. Rain Industries Ltd (RAIN): Rain Industries shares closed 12.02% higher at ₹124.45 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹111.10 at the previous market close, BSE data shows.
Rain Industries' shares have given investors over 16% in the last one-week period in the Indian stock market. The company's shares have risen 9.46% in the last one-month period but are trading 29.21% lower on a YTD basis.
The company's shares have lost 2.90% over the last five years and are trading 30.38% lower in the last one-year period.
5. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (AIIL): Authum Investment shares closed 7.45% higher at ₹2,904.05 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹2702.65 at the previous market close, as per BSE data.
Authum Investment shares have gained over 11% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market, and are trading 6.57% higher in the last one-month period.
On a year-to-date basis, the company's shares are up 53.98% in 2025, and have generated 65.43% returns in the last one-year period.
Siddhartha Khemka, the Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that the Indian benchmark indices snapped their four-day losing streak as the Nifty was supported by value buying at lower levels, recent foreign institutional investor inflows, and a marginal recovery in the Indian rupee.
“Overall, we expect markets to continue their recovery while trading within a broader range, supported by improving foreign institutional investor flows, a marginal recovery in the rupee, and supportive global cues,” said the stock market expert.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
