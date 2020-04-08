Stock market seen volatile; Asian peers edge lower

Indian equity market is expected to be volatile on Wednesday tracking global cues. SGX Nifty, which indicates the movement for key Indian indices, suggests a negative opening.

After two straight sessions of sharp gains, Asian stocks tumbled today as investors became wary of getting too optimistic over the slowing spread of coronavirus while death toll continues to rise across the globe. Volatility in oil market, where prices rebounded in early trade in Asia, left traders in a fix.

US crude futures jumped 5.4% to $24.92 a barrel, having shed 9.4% the session before, while Brent crude added 74 cents to $32.61. The erratic action spilled over into equities, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan losing 0.5%.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.7% and South Korea 0.8%.

The S&P 500 on Tuesday had ended down 0.16%, having been up as much as 3.5% at one stage. The Nasdaq slipped 0.33% and the Dow fell 0.12%.

After US stock market closed, President Donald Trump said the country may be getting to the top of the coronavirus curve. The Trump administration asked Congress for an additional $250 billion in emergency economic aid for small US businesses reeling from the pandemic.

Back home, India is preparing to deal with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday directing his cabinet to work on a graded plan to slowly open the country for business.

Modi asked ministers to prepare a list of 10 major decisions and 10 priority areas to focus on once the lockdown is lifted. The decision captures the difficult trade-off that India needs to make between prioritising saving lives and containing the economic damage in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 100 people in the country.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday lowered its savings deposit rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, citing adequate liquidity. The cut will be effective from 15 April.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday relaxed norms for state governments facing short-term mismatches by extending the duration of overdraft facility available until 30 September.

The US dollar eased 0.1% on the safe-haven yen to 108.60, while the euro dropped to $1.0877. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar edged up 0.1% to 100.070.

Gold prices eased to $1,644, after touching a 3.5-week high on Tuesday of $1,671.

(Reuters contributed to the story.)