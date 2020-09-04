Stock market sell-off will put investors’ DNA to the test

This conditioning is also influenced by the positioning in the derivatives markets. On the one hand, it has discouraged outright shorting of stocks by those concerned about valuations. After all, such positioning has been consistently steamrolled by the favorable technicals. But it also led to more call buying, rather than outright purchasing with cash, and tail hedging. This suggests that a meaningful initial decline in stocks, should it materialize, would more likely lead to more professional selling than immediate buying. Such selling would accelerate if what has been a mindset strongly dominated by liquidity — stocks and other risk assets are cheap relative to government bonds — gives way to one that is more focused on fundamentals — that is, at prevailing stock valuations and overall high-yield bond yields, investors are not being rewarded enough to underwrite the risks associated with continued pressure on corporate revenues and higher chances of default.