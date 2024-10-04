Stock market selloff: One sector, three opportunities
Summary
- Amid a broader stock market selloff, the sugar sector stands out with bullish momentum, presenting unique investment opportunities. As global tensions rattle markets, select sugar stocks are breaking out, signalling potential gains for investors willing to look beyond the volatility.
As Navratri ushers in the beginning of India’s festival season, the mood should be one of celebration. However, stock markets are feeling the heat of global tensions. The recent Israel-Iran conflict has shaken D-Street, sending the Nifty plunging over 500 points to slip below the 25,300 mark on Thursday.