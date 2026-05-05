Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals weak start for Indian market; Election results, oil prices eyed

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, following weakness in global markets, as escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East dented sentiment. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,075 level, a discount of nearly 131 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On the global front, Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market declined overnight, with the S&P 500 retreating from record highs.
The US-Iran war escalated, pushing the fragile four-week ceasefire on the brink of collapse. The sudden exchange of fire has now drawn in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), plunging the region back into chaos and prompting immediate calls for renewed retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets.
Crude oil prices eased after climbing by as much as 6% in the previous session. Brent oil futures for July fell 0.95% to $113.35 per barrel, after settling up 5.8% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 1.95% to $104.34, after gaining 4.4% in the previous session.
Gold prices were largely steady as renewed escalation in US-Iran war fueled inflation and rate-hike risks. Spot gold price rose 0.2% to $4,528.99 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.1% to $4,538.20. Spot silver price gained 0.1% to $72.76 per ounce.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Indian stock market today.
Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Vishal Mega Mart, Jio Financial Services, and Belrise Industries.
1] Vishal Mega Mart: Buy at ₹126, Target ₹132, Stop Loss ₹123;
2] Jio Financial Services: Buy at ₹252, Target ₹260, Stop Loss ₹248; and
3] Belrise Industries: Buy at ₹215, Target ₹220, Stop Loss ₹212
Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 5 May 2026. Taparia recommends buying Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Manappuram Finance and Polycab India shares.
BHEL | Buy | Target Price: ₹400 | Stop Loss: ₹365
Manappuram Finance | Buy | Target Price: ₹325 | Stop Loss: ₹295
Polycab India | Buy | Target Price: ₹8,844 | Stop Loss: ₹8,100
Nifty 50 index formed a small bullish candle with a long upper shadow, highlighting intraday volatility as the index consolidates with positive bias around the 20 days EMA. Bank Nifty index formed a thin bodied candle with a clear upper wick, reinforcing the rejection at higher levels.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,075 level, a discount of nearly 131 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, following weakness in global markets, as escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East dented sentiment.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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