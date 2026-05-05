Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals weak start for Indian market; Election results, oil prices eyed

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, following weakness in global markets, as escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East dented sentiment. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,075 level, a discount of nearly 131 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On the global front, Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market declined overnight, with the S&P 500 retreating from record highs.

The US-Iran war escalated, pushing the fragile four-week ceasefire on the brink of collapse. The sudden exchange of fire has now drawn in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), plunging the region back into chaos and prompting immediate calls for renewed retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices eased after climbing by as much as 6% in the previous session. Brent oil futures for July fell 0.95% to $113.35 per barrel, after settling up 5.8% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 1.95% to $104.34, after gaining 4.4% in the previous session.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices were largely steady as renewed escalation in US-Iran war fueled inflation and rate-hike risks. Spot gold price rose 0.2% to $4,528.99 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.1% to $4,538.20. Spot silver price gained 0.1% to $72.76 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Indian stock market today.