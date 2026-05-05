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Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals weak start for Indian market; Election results, oil prices eyed

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: On the global front, Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market declined overnight, with the S&P 500 retreating from record highs.

Ankit Gohel
Updated5 May 2026, 08:42:46 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.(Photo: REUTERS)

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, following weakness in global markets, as escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East dented sentiment. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,075 level, a discount of nearly 131 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On the global front, Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market declined overnight, with the S&P 500 retreating from record highs.

The US-Iran war escalated, pushing the fragile four-week ceasefire on the brink of collapse. The sudden exchange of fire has now drawn in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), plunging the region back into chaos and prompting immediate calls for renewed retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices eased after climbing by as much as 6% in the previous session. Brent oil futures for July fell 0.95% to $113.35 per barrel, after settling up 5.8% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 1.95% to $104.34, after gaining 4.4% in the previous session.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices were largely steady as renewed escalation in US-Iran war fueled inflation and rate-hike risks. Spot gold price rose 0.2% to $4,528.99 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.1% to $4,538.20. Spot silver price gained 0.1% to $72.76 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Indian stock market today.

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5 May 2026, 08:42:46 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 5 May 2026

Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Vishal Mega Mart, Jio Financial Services, and Belrise Industries.

1] Vishal Mega Mart: Buy at 126, Target 132, Stop Loss 123;

2] Jio Financial Services: Buy at 252, Target 260, Stop Loss 248; and

3] Belrise Industries: Buy at 215, Target 220, Stop Loss 212

5 May 2026, 08:34:52 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends three stocks to buy today

Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 5 May 2026. Taparia recommends buying Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Manappuram Finance and Polycab India shares.

BHEL | Buy | Target Price: 400 | Stop Loss: 365

Manappuram Finance | Buy | Target Price: 325 | Stop Loss: 295

Polycab India | Buy | Target Price: 8,844 | Stop Loss: 8,100

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5 May 2026, 08:30:39 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Check how Indian stock market is expected to trade on 5 May

Nifty 50 index formed a small bullish candle with a long upper shadow, highlighting intraday volatility as the index consolidates with positive bias around the 20 days EMA. Bank Nifty index formed a thin bodied candle with a clear upper wick, reinforcing the rejection at higher levels.

5 May 2026, 08:29:12 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals negative start for Nifty 50, Sensex

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,075 level, a discount of nearly 131 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

5 May 2026, 08:28:29 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, following weakness in global markets, as escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East dented sentiment.

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