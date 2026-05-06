Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens 24 paise higher at 95.04/USD; Sensex, Nifty 50 rally in pre-open

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, following a rally in global markets, amid hopes of a US-Iran peace deal. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,285 level, a premium of nearly 179 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On the global front, Asian markets gained, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting record closing high.

Market sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump said he would briefly pause an operation to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, citing “great progress” toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices fell after Trump indicated a possible peace deal may be reached to end the war with Iran. Brent crude futures for July fell 1.38% to $108.35 per barrel, after dropping 4% in the previous session. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures for June declined 1.47% to $100.77, after closing down 3.9% the day before.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices rallied, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while lower oil prices eased inflation fears. Spot gold price rose 1.3% to $4,617.19 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 1.4% to $4,631.30. Spot silver price surged 2.4% to $74.60 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.