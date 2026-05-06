Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens 24 paise higher at 95.04/USD; Sensex, Nifty 50 rally in pre-open

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, following a rally in global markets, amid hopes of a US-Iran peace deal. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,285 level, a premium of nearly 179 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On the global front, Asian markets gained, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting record closing high.
Market sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump said he would briefly pause an operation to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, citing “great progress” toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran.
Crude oil prices fell after Trump indicated a possible peace deal may be reached to end the war with Iran. Brent crude futures for July fell 1.38% to $108.35 per barrel, after dropping 4% in the previous session. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures for June declined 1.47% to $100.77, after closing down 3.9% the day before.
Gold prices rallied, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while lower oil prices eased inflation fears. Spot gold price rose 1.3% to $4,617.19 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 1.4% to $4,631.30. Spot silver price surged 2.4% to $74.60 per ounce.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.
The Indian rupee opened 24 paise higher at 95.04 per US dollar as against its previous close of 95.28.
Bitcoin prices moved from around $79,800 to highs near $81,700 before facing some resistance. Oil slipping below $100 after Trump paused Project Freedom through the Strait of Hormuz has eased part of the geopolitical pressure, helping Bitcoin price hold near the $81,000 level. Options markets also remain constructive, with bullish skew indicating that traders are still leaning toward upside exposure. In the near term, the ~$80,000 zone remains the key level to watch, as holding above it could support stabilization and keep Bitcoin’s broader recovery structure intact, according to CoinSwitch Markets Desk.
Crude oil prices fell after Trump indicated a possible peace deal may be reached to end the war with Iran. Brent crude futures for July fell 1.38% to $108.35 per barrel, after dropping 4% in the previous session. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures for June declined 1.47% to $100.77, after closing down 3.9% the day before.
Stocks to buy in F&O segment: Jay Thakkar of ICICI Securities recommends Mankind Pharma Futures, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Futures, and ABB India Futures.
Buy Mankind Pharma futures in the range of ₹2,330-2,340, stop loss below ₹2,290. Targets ₹2,400-2,450
Buy CG Power futures in the range of ₹830-832, stop loss below ₹820, targets ₹860 – 875
Buy ABB Futures in the range of ₹7,320-7,340, stop loss below ₹7,250. Targets ₹7,500-7,600
Amid ongoing tensions in the US-Iran war uncertainty, Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today, Wednesday, 6 May: Manorama Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Apollo Micro Systems, Syrma SGS Technology, and Gravita India Limited.
1] Manorama Industries: Buy at ₹1,594, Target ₹1,715, Stop Loss ₹1,515
2] Aditya Birla Capital: Buy at ₹360, Target ₹390, Stop Loss ₹346
3] Apollo Micro Systems: Buy at ₹308, Target ₹330, Stop Loss ₹294
4] Syrma SGS Technology: Buy at ₹1,058, Target ₹1,150, Stop Loss ₹1,015
5] Gravita India Limited: Buy at ₹1,722, Target ₹1,870, Stop Loss ₹1,655
Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Rites, Thirumalai Chemicals, and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ).
1] Rites: Buy at ₹226.15, Target ₹240, Stop Loss ₹220;
2] Thirumalai Chemicals: Buy at ₹220.40, Target ₹235, Stop Loss ₹215; and
3] TBZ: Buy at ₹150, Target ₹160, Stop Loss ₹146
Top stocks to watch today include, Bajaj Auto, Meesho, Paytm, Shree Cements, Radico Khaitan, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), HeroMoto Corp, Poonwalla Fincorp, Marico, Coforge, Biocon, KEC International, among others.
Nifty 50 formed a Dragonfly Doji candle on the daily chart, indicating the emergence of buying interest at lower levels. A decisive move above 24,100 could pave the way for further upside towards 24,300, while immediate support is seen at 23,900 levels, analysts said.
For Bank Nifty, the 54,100 – 54,000 zone is expected to act as a crucial support, while a sustained break below 54,000 may trigger further downside, potentially leading to a correction towards the 53,400 level in the short term.
AMD shares surged 4.02% and jumped 16.54% in extended trading. Nvidia stock price fell 1.03%, Intel share price rallied 12.95%, Apple stock price gained 2.64%, Amazon share price rose 0.53%, Microsoft shares dropped 0.55%, and Tesla stock price eased 0.83%.
Donald Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’, an operation to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, citing “great progress” toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran.
“We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom ... will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” Trump wrote on social media.
US stock market ended higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notching record high closes, as a US-Iran ceasefire held firm and investors focused on strong quarterly earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.73% to 49,298.25, while the S&P 500 rallied 0.81% to end at 7,259.22. The Nasdaq closed 1.03% higher at 25,326.13.
Asian markets traded higher, following overnight rally on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 5.4% to scale a new peak, while Kosdaq fell 0.15%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening. Japan stock market is closed for a holiday.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,285 level, a premium of nearly 179 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, following a rally in global markets, amid hopes of a US-Iran peace deal.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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