Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty 50 around 24,200; all sectors in green

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market opened higher on Wednesday, following a rally in global markets, amid hopes of a US-Iran peace deal.

The Sensex opened 406.57 points, or 0.53%, higher at 77,424.36, while the Nifty 50 opened up by 138.20 points, or 0.58%, at 24,171.00. The Bank Nifty index rallied 566.35 points, or 1.04%, to open at 55,113.40.

Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices outperforming with more than 1% gains each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green, with Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metals and Nifty PSU Banks gaining the most.

On the global front, Asian markets gained, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting record closing high.

Market sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump said he would briefly pause an operation to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, citing “great progress” toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices fell after Trump indicated a possible peace deal may be reached to end the war with Iran. Brent crude futures for July fell 1.38% to $108.35 per barrel, after dropping 4% in the previous session. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures for June declined 1.47% to $100.77, after closing down 3.9% the day before.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices rallied, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while lower oil prices eased inflation fears. Spot gold price rose 1.3% to $4,617.19 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 1.4% to $4,631.30. Spot silver price surged 2.4% to $74.60 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.