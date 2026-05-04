Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals firm start for Indian market; Assembly election results eyed

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following upbeat global market cues, amid signs of easing US-Iran tensions in the Middle East. However, volatility is expected to remain high as investors watch out for the assembly election results of four states and one Union Territory.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,252 level, a premium of nearly 154 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended mixed, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posting record closing highs.
Sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump announced to begin a new operation called “Project Freedom” to help foreign commercial ships navigate safely through the Strait of Hormuz.
Gold prices fell amid inflation worries that clouded the US monetary policy outlook. Spot gold price declined 0.3% to $4,599.45 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.7% to $4,611.40. Spot silver price rose 0.1% to $75.38 per ounce.
Crude oil prices declined after US would begin an effort to free up ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude oil futures fell 0.41% to $107.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate was at $101.24 a barrel, down 0.69%.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Nifty 50 formed a doji candle with shadows in either direction, highlighting intraday volatility as the index continues to consolidate around the 20 days EMA. For the week, Nifty 50 gained 0.42%.
Nilesh Jain, VP- Head of Technical and Derivative research at Centrum Finverse Ltd. noted that the Nifty 50 found strong support at its 21-DMA, placed around 23,800, and as long as it holds above this level, the pullback is likely to continue.
“The immediate resistance is seen at the 50-DMA near 24,140; a decisive breakout above this could pave the way for an upside move towards 24,500. On the downside, a breach below 23,800 may drag Nifty 50 towards 23,500 levels,” said Jain.
Asian markets traded higher amid signs of patchy progress in settling the US-Iran war. Markets in Japan and China are closed for a holiday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6%. Japanese Nikkei futures were up modestly. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.53%, while the Kosdaq rallied 2.26%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,252 level, a premium of nearly 154 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following upbeat global market cues, amid signs of easing US-Iran tensions in the Middle East. However, volatility is expected to remain high as investors watch out for the assembly election results of four states and one Union Territory.