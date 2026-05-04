Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals firm start for Indian market; Assembly election results eyed

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following upbeat global market cues, amid signs of easing US-Iran tensions in the Middle East. However, volatility is expected to remain high as investors watch out for the assembly election results of four states and one Union Territory.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,252 level, a premium of nearly 154 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended mixed, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posting record closing highs.

Sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump announced to begin a new operation called “Project Freedom” to help foreign commercial ships navigate safely through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices fell amid inflation worries that clouded the US monetary policy outlook. Spot gold price declined 0.3% to $4,599.45 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.7% to $4,611.40. Spot silver price rose 0.1% to $75.38 per ounce.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices declined after US would begin an effort to free up ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude oil futures fell 0.41% to $107.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate was at $101.24 a barrel, down 0.69%.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.