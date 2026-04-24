Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Indian market; RIL, Infosys in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Friday, following mixed global market cues, despite soaring crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,263 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower, with the Wall Street benchmark indices retreating from record highs.

US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group by three weeks. Trump also said that the US has full control over its blockade of measures against Iran, calling them effective.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices rose over fears of renewed military escalation in the Middle East. Brent crude futures rallied 1.17% to $106.3 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures gained 1.12% to $96.92.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices were steady, but on track for a weekly drop as elevated oil prices fuelled fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates. Spot gold price rose 0.1% at $4,697 per ounce. The metal is down 2.6% so far this week after a four-week winning run, Reuters reported. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2% to $4,712.50. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $75.36 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Indian stock market today.