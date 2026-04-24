Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Indian market; RIL, Infosys in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Friday, following mixed global market cues, despite soaring crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,263 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower, with the Wall Street benchmark indices retreating from record highs.
US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group by three weeks. Trump also said that the US has full control over its blockade of measures against Iran, calling them effective.
Crude oil prices rose over fears of renewed military escalation in the Middle East. Brent crude futures rallied 1.17% to $106.3 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures gained 1.12% to $96.92.
Gold prices were steady, but on track for a weekly drop as elevated oil prices fuelled fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates. Spot gold price rose 0.1% at $4,697 per ounce. The metal is down 2.6% so far this week after a four-week winning run, Reuters reported. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2% to $4,712.50. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $75.36 per ounce.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Indian stock market today.
The US dollar was on track for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was little moved at 98.81 and remained on track for a weekly gain of 0.59%, Reuters reported. The euro rose 0.02% to $1.1685, while sterling edged down 0.01% to $1.3466. The yen weakened 0.01% to 159.75 per dollar, its fifth straight day of losses.
Raja Venkatraman is Co-founder of NeoTrader, and stock research platform MarketSmith India, recommended buying these five shares - Praj Industries Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, and Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.
Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy or sell: Jio Financial Services, NOCIL, and Colgate Palmolive (India).
1] Jio Financial Service: Buy at ₹248.60, Target ₹262, Stop Loss ₹242
2] NOCIL: Buy at ₹182.60, Target ₹192, Stop Loss ₹178
3] COLPAL: Buy at ₹2,150, Target ₹2,250, Stop Loss ₹2,105
Amid ongoing tensions in US-Iran, Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy on Friday, April 24: Sai Life Sciences, Black Box, Nocil, Privi Speciality Chemicals, and Granules India.
1] Sai Life Sciences: Buy at ₹1,041, Target ₹1,111, Stop Loss ₹1,000
2] Black Box: Buy at ₹548, Target ₹585, Stop Loss ₹525
3] Nocil: Buy at ₹182.5, Target ₹195, Stop Loss ₹174
4] Privi Speciality Chemicals: Buy at ₹3,250, Target ₹3,450, Stop Loss ₹3,115
5] Granules India: Buy at ₹686, Target ₹725, Stop Loss ₹665
Gold prices were steady, but on track for a weekly drop as elevated oil prices fuelled fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates. Spot gold price rose 0.1% at $4,697 per ounce. The metal is down 2.6% so far this week after a four-week winning run, Reuters reported. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2% to $4,712.50. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $75.36 per ounce.
Crude oil prices rose over fears of renewed military escalation in the Middle East. Brent crude futures rallied 0.85% to $105.96 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.8% to $96.62.
US stock market ended lower on Thursday on signs of escalation of war in the Middle East, while investors parsed mixed corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180.70 points, or 0.37%, to 49,309.33, while the S&P 500 declined 29.60 points, or 0.41%, to 7,108.30. The Nasdaq Composite closed 219.06 points, or 0.89%, lower at 24,438.50.
Sensex is forming a continuation of the correction on intraday charts, and on daily charts, a bearish candle has been formed, which is largely negative. Nifty 50 index formed a bearish candlestick pattern signalling consolidation with corrective bias for the second session in a row after recent strong up move.
A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper shadow. The opening downside gap of Thursday remains unfilled. Technically, this market action indicates a short-term reversal pattern after a hefty upmove from the lows in the last couple of weeks. The bullish pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart and present weakness could possibly open a new higher bottom of the pattern,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, the short-term trend of Nifty 50 remains subdued, but the overall near-term pattern remains positive.
“Present weakness is likely to find support around 24,000 - 23,900 levels before bouncing back. Immediate resistance is placed at 24,400,” said Shetti.
From Gift Nifty, US-Iran war, crude oil price, Infosys Q4 results to gold rate today, check out 10 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight. Read here
Asian markets traded mixed on Friday, amid cautiousness over geopolitical uncertainty and spike in crude oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.47% and the Topix rose 0.30%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.23%, while the Kosdaq was trading flat. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,263 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Friday, following mixed global market cues, despite soaring crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East.