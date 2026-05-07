Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals flat start for Indian market; Nasdaq, Nikkei hit record high

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat note on Thursday, amid a rally in global markets on hopes of a resolution to the US-Iran war in the Middle East. Investor sentiment is expected to remain cautious over the volatility in the crude oil prices and ongoing Q4 results.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,450 level, a premium of nearly 3 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surging to record-high closes.
US President Donald Trump predicted that the war in Iran will be over quickly. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told local media that the “US plan and proposal are still under review.” Reports said that Iran has also laid out an updated process for ships seeking to transit Strait of Hormuz.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Indian stock market today.
AMD shares jumped over 18% after it forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations. The company expects second quarter revenue at $11.2 billion, plus or minus $300 million, compared with estimates of $10.52 billion. It also forecast server CPU revenue to grow by more than 70% year-on-year in the second quarter.
The company expects adjusted gross margins of about 56% for Q2, compared with analyst expectations of 55.4%. AMD now expects the server CPU addressable market to grow at greater than 35% annually, reaching over $120 billion by 2030, higher than the 18% yearly growth rate it forecast in November.
AMD Q1 sales rose 38% to $10.3 billion, while profit, minus certain items, was $1.37 a share. Analysts had predicted revenue of $9.89 billion and earnings of $1.28 a share.
US President Donald Trump predicted that the war in Iran will be over quickly. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told local media that the “US plan and proposal are still under review.” Reports said that Iran has also laid out an updated process for ships seeking to transit Strait of Hormuz.
US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq surging to record-high closes, buoyed by signs of a resolution in the Middle East conflict and a rally in AI-related stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.24% to 49,910.59, while the S&P 500 gained 1.46% to end at 7,365.09. The Nasdaq closed 2.03% higher at 25,838.94.
Nifty 50 index formed a positive hammer-like candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe, indicating strong buying interest at lower levels and the presence of demand near key support zones. A sustainable move above this resistance could open further upside towards the next upside of 24,600 - 24,800 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 24,200.
Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday, following overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 4.18%, hitting 62,000 for the first time, while Topix rallied 2.37%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.11%, while the Kosdaq Index slid 0.98%.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,450 level, a premium of nearly 3 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Thursday, following a rally in global markets, amid hopes of a resolution to the US-Iran war in the Middle East. Investor sentiment is expected to remain cautious over the volatility in the crude oil prices and ongoing Q4 results.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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