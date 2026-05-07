Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals flat start for Indian market; Nasdaq, Nikkei hit record high

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat note on Thursday, amid a rally in global markets on hopes of a resolution to the US-Iran war in the Middle East. Investor sentiment is expected to remain cautious over the volatility in the crude oil prices and ongoing Q4 results.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,450 level, a premium of nearly 3 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surging to record-high closes.

US President Donald Trump predicted that the war in Iran will be over quickly. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told local media that the “US plan and proposal are still under review.” Reports said that Iran has also laid out an updated process for ships seeking to transit Strait of Hormuz.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Indian stock market today.