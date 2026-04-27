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Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Indian market; RIL, Paytm in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended higher last week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs.

Pranati Deva
Updated27 Apr 2026, 08:24:41 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.
Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following a rally in global markets, amid renewed hopes of US-Iran peace talks. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,124 level, a premium of nearly 202 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended higher last week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs.

Sentiment improved after reports that Iran through Pakistani mediators gave the US a new proposal on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the ending of the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage. The development follows the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on Indian stock market today.

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27 Apr 2026, 08:24:41 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals a gap-up opening?

Gift Nifty index today opened upside at 24,051 and extended its intraday gains further by hitting today's high of 24,135. This indicates a gap-up opening for the 50-stock index and other indices of the Indian stock market. By 7:30 AM, the index was trading more than 0.75% higher at around 24,130.

Expecting a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market today, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered market expert, said Indian equities may open higher as the Gift Nifty is trading 0.75% higher from its previous close. The index is also signalling that the 50-stock index may regain the psychological 24,000 levels and open above this important mark.

27 Apr 2026, 08:06:27 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher

The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following a rally in global markets, amid renewed hopes of US-Iran peace talks.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.

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