Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Indian market; RIL, Paytm in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following a rally in global markets, amid renewed hopes of US-Iran peace talks. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,124 level, a premium of nearly 202 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended higher last week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs.

Sentiment improved after reports that Iran through Pakistani mediators gave the US a new proposal on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the ending of the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage. The development follows the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on Indian stock market today.