Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Indian market; RIL, Paytm in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following a rally in global markets, amid renewed hopes of US-Iran peace talks. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,124 level, a premium of nearly 202 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended higher last week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs.
Sentiment improved after reports that Iran through Pakistani mediators gave the US a new proposal on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the ending of the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage. The development follows the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on Indian stock market today.
Gift Nifty index today opened upside at 24,051 and extended its intraday gains further by hitting today's high of 24,135. This indicates a gap-up opening for the 50-stock index and other indices of the Indian stock market. By 7:30 AM, the index was trading more than 0.75% higher at around 24,130.
Expecting a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market today, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered market expert, said Indian equities may open higher as the Gift Nifty is trading 0.75% higher from its previous close. The index is also signalling that the 50-stock index may regain the psychological 24,000 levels and open above this important mark.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following a rally in global markets, amid renewed hopes of US-Iran peace talks.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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