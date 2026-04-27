Subscribe
Live Update

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Indian market; RIL, Paytm in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended higher last week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs.

Pranati Deva
Updated27 Apr 2026, 08:37:59 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.
Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following a rally in global markets, amid renewed hopes of US-Iran peace talks. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,124 level, a premium of nearly 202 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended higher last week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs.

Sentiment improved after reports that Iran through Pakistani mediators gave the US a new proposal on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the ending of the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage. The development follows the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on Indian stock market today.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
27 Apr 2026, 08:37:59 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dollar

The US dollar rose on safe-haven demand. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was at 98.623. The euro eased 0.14% to $1.1706, while sterling bought $1.35155, down 0.12%. The Japanese yen weakened to 159.51 per US dollar.

27 Apr 2026, 08:34:30 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Q4 Results

Reliance Industries reported a 12.6% YoY fall in its Q4FY26 consolidated net profit to 16,971 crore, while its consolidated revenue from operations rose 12.9% YoY to 2,98,621 crore. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter declined 0.3% YoY to 48,588 crore, while EBITDA margin shrank by 200 bps YoY to 14.9%. Reliance Industries also announced a dividend of 6 per share for FY26.

Advertisement
27 Apr 2026, 08:32:59 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today

Premiere Energies: Buy at 1018, Target 1070, Stop Loss 995;

VA Tech Wabag: Buy at 1493, Target 1560, Stop Loss 1460; and

Cummins India: Buy at 5232, Target 5400, Stop Loss 5140.

27 Apr 2026, 08:31:29 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks

Alkem Lab: Buy at 5235, Target 5500, Stop Loss 5100;

Canara Bank: Buy at 140, Target 150, Stop Loss 135; and

HSCL: Buy at 566, Target 590, Stop Loss 540.

27 Apr 2026, 08:30:55 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today

1] SAIL: Buy at 178.5, Target 192, Stop Loss 172; and

2] GVT&D: Buy at 4598, Target 4920, Stop Loss 4437.

Advertisement
27 Apr 2026, 08:30:22 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today

Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: SAIL, GVT&D, Alkem Lab, HSCL, Canara Bank, Premiere Energies, VA Tech Wabag, and Cummins India.

27 Apr 2026, 08:26:43 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: India VIX today

The volatility index of the Indian stock market rose by over 6% during the market crash on Friday. However, the index is below 20 but above the warning line 18. A positive opening on Dalal Street is expected to push the India VIX down today.

Advertisement
27 Apr 2026, 08:25:56 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, silver rates today

Following gains in crude oil prices today, gold and silver prices came under selling pressure in early morning trading. The COMEX gold rate today is around $4,715 per ounce, logging an intraday loss of more than 0.55%. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today is oscillating around $75.25/oz, recording an intraday loss of over 1.50%.

27 Apr 2026, 08:25:31 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil price today

Following the uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz opening and the US-Iran ceasefire talks, the WTI crude oil price is under the bulls' radar during the early morning session. By 7:45 AM, the WTI crude oil price was trading $95.75 per barrel, logging an intraday gain of around 1.45%.

Advertisement
27 Apr 2026, 08:25:14 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian market today

Asian markets traded higher on Monday, with investors brushing aside fresh diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran, even as rising unrest in the Middle East kept oil prices firm.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.53% to reach a record high, while South Korea’s Kospi surged 1.5% to hit a new peak of 6,557.

Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.54%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures stood at 26,041, slightly above the previous close of 25,978.07.

27 Apr 2026, 08:24:41 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals a gap-up opening?

Gift Nifty index today opened upside at 24,051 and extended its intraday gains further by hitting today's high of 24,135. This indicates a gap-up opening for the 50-stock index and other indices of the Indian stock market. By 7:30 AM, the index was trading more than 0.75% higher at around 24,130.

Expecting a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market today, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered market expert, said Indian equities may open higher as the Gift Nifty is trading 0.75% higher from its previous close. The index is also signalling that the 50-stock index may regain the psychological 24,000 levels and open above this important mark.

27 Apr 2026, 08:06:27 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher

The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following a rally in global markets, amid renewed hopes of US-Iran peace talks.

Stock Market TodayIndian Stock MarketSensexNifty 50
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Indian market; RIL, Paytm in focus
Read Next Story