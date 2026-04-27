Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Indian market; RIL, Paytm in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following a rally in global markets, amid renewed hopes of US-Iran peace talks. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,124 level, a premium of nearly 202 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended higher last week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs.
Sentiment improved after reports that Iran through Pakistani mediators gave the US a new proposal on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the ending of the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage. The development follows the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on Indian stock market today.
The US dollar rose on safe-haven demand. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was at 98.623. The euro eased 0.14% to $1.1706, while sterling bought $1.35155, down 0.12%. The Japanese yen weakened to 159.51 per US dollar.
Reliance Industries reported a 12.6% YoY fall in its Q4FY26 consolidated net profit to ₹16,971 crore, while its consolidated revenue from operations rose 12.9% YoY to ₹2,98,621 crore. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter declined 0.3% YoY to ₹48,588 crore, while EBITDA margin shrank by 200 bps YoY to 14.9%. Reliance Industries also announced a dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26.
Premiere Energies: Buy at ₹1018, Target ₹1070, Stop Loss ₹995;
VA Tech Wabag: Buy at ₹1493, Target ₹1560, Stop Loss ₹1460; and
Cummins India: Buy at ₹5232, Target ₹5400, Stop Loss ₹5140.
Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks
Alkem Lab: Buy at ₹5235, Target ₹5500, Stop Loss ₹5100;
Canara Bank: Buy at ₹140, Target ₹150, Stop Loss ₹135; and
HSCL: Buy at ₹566, Target ₹590, Stop Loss ₹540.
1] SAIL: Buy at ₹178.5, Target ₹192, Stop Loss ₹172; and
2] GVT&D: Buy at ₹4598, Target ₹4920, Stop Loss ₹4437.
Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: SAIL, GVT&D, Alkem Lab, HSCL, Canara Bank, Premiere Energies, VA Tech Wabag, and Cummins India.
The volatility index of the Indian stock market rose by over 6% during the market crash on Friday. However, the index is below 20 but above the warning line 18. A positive opening on Dalal Street is expected to push the India VIX down today.
Following gains in crude oil prices today, gold and silver prices came under selling pressure in early morning trading. The COMEX gold rate today is around $4,715 per ounce, logging an intraday loss of more than 0.55%. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today is oscillating around $75.25/oz, recording an intraday loss of over 1.50%.
Following the uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz opening and the US-Iran ceasefire talks, the WTI crude oil price is under the bulls' radar during the early morning session. By 7:45 AM, the WTI crude oil price was trading $95.75 per barrel, logging an intraday gain of around 1.45%.
Asian markets traded higher on Monday, with investors brushing aside fresh diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran, even as rising unrest in the Middle East kept oil prices firm.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.53% to reach a record high, while South Korea’s Kospi surged 1.5% to hit a new peak of 6,557.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.54%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures stood at 26,041, slightly above the previous close of 25,978.07.
Gift Nifty index today opened upside at 24,051 and extended its intraday gains further by hitting today's high of 24,135. This indicates a gap-up opening for the 50-stock index and other indices of the Indian stock market. By 7:30 AM, the index was trading more than 0.75% higher at around 24,130.
Expecting a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market today, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered market expert, said Indian equities may open higher as the Gift Nifty is trading 0.75% higher from its previous close. The index is also signalling that the 50-stock index may regain the psychological 24,000 levels and open above this important mark.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following a rally in global markets, amid renewed hopes of US-Iran peace talks.