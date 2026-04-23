Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals weak start for Indian market; Infosys, BEL in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday, as sentiment remains weak amid rising crude oil prices due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,204 level, a discount of nearly 177 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Asian markets traded higher, with Nikkei and Kospi hitting record highs, while the US stock market also rallied overnight, sending S&P and Nasdaq to record closing.

On the geopolitical front, Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them, intensifying its assault on shipping in the key waterway. The attacks came a day after US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire while maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports.

Crude oil prices jumped, with Brent crude oil price rising above $102 a barrel, and the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures around $93 level.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on the Indian stock market today.