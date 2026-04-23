Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals weak start for Indian market; Infosys, BEL in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday, as sentiment remains weak amid rising crude oil prices due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,204 level, a discount of nearly 177 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Asian markets traded higher, with Nikkei and Kospi hitting record highs, while the US stock market also rallied overnight, sending S&P and Nasdaq to record closing.
On the geopolitical front, Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them, intensifying its assault on shipping in the key waterway. The attacks came a day after US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire while maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports.
Crude oil prices jumped, with Brent crude oil price rising above $102 a barrel, and the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures around $93 level.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on the Indian stock market today.
Infosys, Trent, Tata Capital, SBI Life Insurance Company, Adani Energy Solutions, Union Bank of India, Jio Financial Services, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Tata Communications, L&T Technology Services, and Hindustan Copper are among top stocks to watch today.
Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them, intensifying its assault on shipping in the key waterway. The attacks came a day after US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire while maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports.
US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs, led by optimism over the extension of the US-Iran ceasefire and solid corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 340.65 points, or 0.69%, to 49,490.03, while the S&P 500 rallied 73.89 points, or 1.05%, to 7,137.90. The Nasdaq Composite closed 397.60 points, or 1.64%, higher at 24,657.57.
Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, with Japan and South Korean indices hitting record highs, following overnight rally on Wall Street extension of the US-Iran ceasefire.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6%. It reached an all-time intraday high of 60,013.98. South Korea’s Kospi also touched a record high of 6,538.72, advancing 1.75%. The Kosdaq gained 0.58%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a flat opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,166 level, a discount of nearly 214 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday, as sentiment remains weak amid rising crude oil prices due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.