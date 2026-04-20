Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Indian market; HDFC, ICICI in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following mixed cues from global markets amid cautiousness over the escalation of the US-Iran tensions in the Middle East. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,468 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock futures declined on uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks as tensions rose.

Over the weekend, US-Iran tensions escalated after the US forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz, and Tehran’s top military command vowed to retaliate.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices jumped as Iran re-imposed its de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude oil price rallied 6.10% to $95.89 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 7.49% to $90.13 a barrel.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices fell more than 1% as the dollar firmed. Spot gold price fell 1.4% to $4,762.09 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery dropped 2% to $4,781.90. Spot silver price declined 1.7% to $79.42 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Indian stock market today.