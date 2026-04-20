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Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for Indian market; HDFC, ICICI in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock futures declined on uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks as tensions rose.

Ankit Gohel
Updated20 Apr 2026, 08:21:04 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices.
Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices. (Photo: REUTERS)

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following mixed cues from global markets amid cautiousness over the escalation of the US-Iran tensions in the Middle East. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,468 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock futures declined on uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks as tensions rose.

Over the weekend, US-Iran tensions escalated after the US forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz, and Tehran’s top military command vowed to retaliate.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices jumped as Iran re-imposed its de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude oil price rallied 6.10% to $95.89 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 7.49% to $90.13 a barrel.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices fell more than 1% as the dollar firmed. Spot gold price fell 1.4% to $4,762.09 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery dropped 2% to $4,781.90. Spot silver price declined 1.7% to $79.42 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Indian stock market today.

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20 Apr 2026, 08:21:04 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Amid escalating tensions in US-Iran, Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Monday, April 20: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, HFCL, Shriram Finance, and Techno Electric & Engineering Company.

1] Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Buy at 2,712, Target 2,900, Stop Loss 2,590

2] Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries: Buy at 394.15, Target 430, Stop Loss 375

3] HFCL: Buy at 95.49, Target 104, Stop Loss 91

4] Shriram Finance: Buy at 1,036.95, Target 1,100, Stop Loss 995

5] IFCI: Buy at 1,234.25, Target 1,325, Stop Loss 1,185

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20 Apr 2026, 08:16:24 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: US-Iran tensions escalate

US-Iran tensions escalated over the weekend after the US forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz, and Tehran’s top military command vowed to retaliate.

Meanwhile, an AFP report said Iran is not currently planning to attend talks with the US, state media said, after President Donald Trump ordered US negotiators to travel to Pakistan on Monday, just days before a ceasefire in the Middle East expires.

20 Apr 2026, 08:13:13 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed; Nikkei, Kospi gain

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as US-Iran tensions rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.62%, while the Topix rallied 0.68%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.27% while the Kosdaq dropped 0.52%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

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20 Apr 2026, 08:11:23 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty indicates positive start for Nifty 50 and Sensex today

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,465 level, a premium of nearly 97 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

20 Apr 2026, 08:02:23 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher

The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, following mixed cues from global markets amid cautiousness over the escalation of the US-Iran tensions in the Middle East.

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