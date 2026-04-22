Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty below 24,500; HCL Tech tanks over 9%

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, following mixed trends in Asian peers, amid cautiousness over the US-Iran ceasefire and as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues.

Sensex opened 254 points lower at 79,019.34 while Nifty 50 started the day 106 points down at 24,470.85.

US President Donald Trump indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran and maintained a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz while diplomatic efforts continue. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance’s expected trip to Pakistan for US-Iran peace talks was put on hold. Trump said the ceasefire extension came at Pakistan’s request, as Washington awaited a “unified proposal” from Tehran. At the same time, the U.S. military continued its blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump’s move appeared to be unilateral, with no immediate confirmation on whether Iran or key U.S. ally Israel would agree to prolong the ceasefire that began two weeks ago. Markets largely took the development in stride, as investors balanced optimism around the ceasefire extension against the lack of progress on fresh negotiations. Notably, Iran had already declined a second round of talks before Trump’s announcement.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets delivered a mixed performance on Wednesday as oil prices softened amid hopes that the United States and Iran could resume talks to end their ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, the dollar traded unevenly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of the Iran ceasefire, supporting market sentiment. However, with the Strait of Hormuz still shut, crude prices hovered close to the $100 mark. Brent crude slipped 0.2% but remained above $98 per barrel, while U.S. benchmark crude declined 0.4% to $89.29 per barrel.

Among regional markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to 59,653.56, while South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.2% to 6,374.46. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.9% to 8,866.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.3% to 26,137.59, whereas China’s Shanghai Composite inched up 0.1% to 4,090.24. Taiwan’s Taiex outperformed, gaining 1.1% on the day

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Indian stock market today.