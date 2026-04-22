Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty below 24,500; HCL Tech tanks over 9%

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, following mixed trends in Asian peers, amid cautiousness over the US-Iran ceasefire and as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues.
Sensex opened 254 points lower at 79,019.34 while Nifty 50 started the day 106 points down at 24,470.85.
US President Donald Trump indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran and maintained a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz while diplomatic efforts continue. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance’s expected trip to Pakistan for US-Iran peace talks was put on hold. Trump said the ceasefire extension came at Pakistan’s request, as Washington awaited a “unified proposal” from Tehran. At the same time, the U.S. military continued its blockade of Iranian ports.
Trump’s move appeared to be unilateral, with no immediate confirmation on whether Iran or key U.S. ally Israel would agree to prolong the ceasefire that began two weeks ago. Markets largely took the development in stride, as investors balanced optimism around the ceasefire extension against the lack of progress on fresh negotiations. Notably, Iran had already declined a second round of talks before Trump’s announcement.
Asian Markets Today
Asian markets delivered a mixed performance on Wednesday as oil prices softened amid hopes that the United States and Iran could resume talks to end their ongoing conflict.
Meanwhile, the dollar traded unevenly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of the Iran ceasefire, supporting market sentiment. However, with the Strait of Hormuz still shut, crude prices hovered close to the $100 mark. Brent crude slipped 0.2% but remained above $98 per barrel, while U.S. benchmark crude declined 0.4% to $89.29 per barrel.
Among regional markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to 59,653.56, while South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.2% to 6,374.46. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.9% to 8,866.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.3% to 26,137.59, whereas China’s Shanghai Composite inched up 0.1% to 4,090.24. Taiwan’s Taiex outperformed, gaining 1.1% on the day
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Indian stock market today.
HCL Tech share price tanks over 8% after the IT major posted its March quarter results.
The software company reported revenue of ₹33,981 crore for Q4 FY26, reflecting a 0.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 12.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth. On the bottom line, net profit rose to ₹4,488 crore from ₹4,307 crore, marking a 4.2% increase.
In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue rose 3.3% QoQ and 2.4% YoY, while services revenue increased 0.1% QoQ and 4.2% YoY in CC terms.
Meanwhile, revenue from Advanced AI surged 6.1% QoQ in CC terms moved to $155 million, up from $146 million in the preceding quarter. In terms of operating performance, the company reported EBIT of ₹5,602 crore, down 10.6% YoY.
Indian equities opened on a weak note on Wednesday, tracking a mixed trend in Asian peers amid lingering uncertainty around the U.S.–Iran situation, particularly with the Strait of Hormuz blockade still in place.
U.S. President Donald Trump extended the Iran ceasefire indefinitely while maintaining the blockade, even as diplomatic efforts continue. He said the move followed a request from Pakistan, with Washington awaiting a “unified proposal” from Tehran.
Sensex opened 254 points lower at 79,019.34, while Nifty 50 started the day 106 points down at 24,470.85.
Nifty 50 formed a bullish candle with a broader body and minor wick on the daily chart, indicating the dominance of the ongoing uptrend.
“A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart that has surpassed the resistance of previous downside gap at 24,400 levels and closed higher. This is a positive indication. The underlying trend of Nifty 50 remains positive. All eyes on the upcoming US-Iran Peace talks which is scheduled in Islamabad this week. The negative outcome of the talk could have knee-jerk action for the Nifty 50 in the short term,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, further sustainable upside could pull Nifty 50 towards 24,800 - 25,000 levels in the near term. However, immediate support is placed at 24,400.
Sensex formed a bullish candle on daily charts, and it is holding an uptrend continuation formation on intraday charts, which is largely positive.
“We are of the view that the short-term market texture is bullish, but due to temporary overbought conditions, some profit booking may occur at higher levels. For day traders, 79,000 would act as immediate support zones. Above these levels, Sensex could continue its positive move towards 79,800 – 80,000. Conversely, below 79,000, we could see a quick intraday correction,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
Below these levels, he believes Sensex could retest the levels of 78,700 – 78,500.
HCL Technologies reported a 10.11% QoQ rise in its Q4FY26 consolidated net profit to ₹4,488 crore, while its revenue from operations was flat QoQ at ₹33,981 crore. In constant currency (CC), revenue declined 3.3% QoQ, and dollar revenue dropped 2.9% QoQ to $3,682 million. HCL Tech also announced a dividend of ₹24 per share for the quarter.
Gold prices rose after the US-Iran ceasefire was extended and plans for a fresh round of peace talks fell apart. Spot gold price rose 0.1% to $4,723.70 an ounce, while silver price rose 0.3% to $76.96 an ounce.
Crude oil prices fell as investors assess the outlook for US-Iran peace talks following the US extension of a ceasefire. Brent crude futures declined 0.2% to $98.27 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.3% to $89.39. Both benchmark contracts rose about 3% on Tuesday.
The dollar steadied amid skepticism over US-Iran ceasefire. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was steady at 98.415, its highest level since April 13. The euro last fetched $1.1748 and sterling firmed to $1.35195. The yen was a bit stronger at 159.26 per dollar.
US Treasury yields rose after retail sales data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve will keep rates steady this year. The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 6.3 basis points to 4.313%, while the 30-year bond yield rose 3.4 bps to 4.9152%. The 2-year note yield rose 8.6 bps to 3.802%.
US retail sales increased more than expected in March. Retail sales jumped 1.7% last month after an upwardly revised 0.7% gain in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales advancing 1.4% after a previously reported 0.6% increase in February.
US President Donald Trump said that he has directed the US military to indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran and maintain a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz while diplomatic efforts continue. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance’s expected trip to Pakistan for US-Iran peace talks was put on hold.
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday amid uncertainty after the US-Iran ceasefire was extended. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.14% after hitting a seven-week high in the previous session.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.20%, while the Topix fell 0.62%. South Korea’s Kospi eased 0.03%, while the small-cap Kosdaq declined 0.42%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,450 level, a discount of nearly 135 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, following mixed global market cues, amid cautiousness over the US-Iran ceasefire and as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues.