Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for market; Vedanta, HCL Tech in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday, following mixed cues from global markets on cautious optimism over the US-Iran peace talks ahead of a looming ceasefire deadline. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,393 level, a premium of nearly 62 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Globally, Asian markets traded higher amid hopes of peace talks between US and Iran, while the US stock market ended marginally lower.
US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, reports said. Tehran’s own negotiators received a last-minute green light from Iran’s supreme leader to attend the talks, Axios reported.
Crude oil prices fell on expectations that US-Iran peace talks will take place this week. Brent futures dropped 0.46% to $95.04 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May declined 1.35% to $88.40.
Gold prices were largely steady after dropping to a one-week low in the last session. Spot gold price was unchanged at $4,820.84 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3% to $4,841.2. Spot silver price fell 0.1% to $79.82 per ounce.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
President Donald Trump indicated that the US-Iran ceasefire deadline is unlikely to be extended, increasing the urgency for negotiators to conclude a deal to end the war. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, Axios reported citing US sources.
Nifty 50 index formed a high wave candlestick pattern with a higher high and a higher low, signaling consolidation around the 50-day EMA. Bank Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, characterized by a long upper shadow and a relatively small lower shadow, indicating selling pressure near higher levels and hesitation among bulls to carry the momentum forward.
US stock market ended marginally lower on Monday, as renewed US-Iran tensions put the durability of a two-week ceasefire in question.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 4.87 points, or 0.01%, to 49,442.56, while the S&P 500 fell 16.92 points, or 0.24%, to 7,109.14. The Nasdaq Composite closed 64.09 points, or 0.26%, lower at 24,404.39.
Nvidia stock price rose 0.19%, Microsoft shares fell 1.12%, Apple stock price gained 1.04% and Meta share price declined 2.56%. Netflix shares dropped 2.55%, QXO share price plunged 3.12%, while Tesla stock price shed 2.03%.
Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday amid hopes for a resolution to the US-Iran war ahead of the peace talks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.52%, while the Topix was marginally higher. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.58% and Kosdaq gained 0.90%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,393 level, a premium of nearly 62 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday, following mixed cues from global markets on cautious optimism over the US-Iran peace talks ahead of a looming ceasefire deadline.
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