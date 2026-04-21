Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals positive start for market; Vedanta, HCL Tech in focus

Sensex, Nifty 50 | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday, following mixed cues from global markets on cautious optimism over the US-Iran peace talks ahead of a looming ceasefire deadline. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,393 level, a premium of nearly 62 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher amid hopes of peace talks between US and Iran, while the US stock market ended marginally lower.

US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, reports said. Tehran’s own negotiators received a last-minute green light from Iran’s supreme leader to attend the talks, Axios reported.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices fell on expectations that US-Iran peace talks will take place this week. Brent futures dropped 0.46% to $95.04 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May declined 1.35% to $88.40.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices were largely steady after dropping to a one-week low in the last session. Spot gold price was unchanged at $4,820.84 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3% to $4,841.2. Spot silver price fell 0.1% to $79.82 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.