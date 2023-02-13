“On Monday, the benchmark indices witnessed profit booking at higher levels. Technically, near 20-day SMA the nifty consistently witnessed profit booking, a bearish candle on daily charts, and a close below 17800/60500 indicating further weakness from the current levels. for the traders now, 17850/60700 would act as a key resistance zone below the same, the nifty could slip till 17650-17600/60000-59900. On the flip side, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of 17850/60700, above which, the market could move up to 17925-17950/60900-61000," said Shirkant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.