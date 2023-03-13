Sensex, Nifty erase gains to plunge over 1% each. What's triggering the fall?2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 02:27 PM IST
- Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined, giving up early gains
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday, giving up early gains, on the back of mixed global cues as investors remain watchful on the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank and its impact on domestic markets while also awaiting for inflation data due later in the day. Sensex fell more than 750 points to 58,358 whereas Nifty 50 more than a per cent to 17,197 in the afternoon deals, breaking below 17,200 mark for the first time since October 17. Nifty Bank tanked about 2% whereas the midcap index slip over a per cent.
