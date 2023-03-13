Sensex, Nifty erase gains to plunge over 1% each. What's triggering the fall?

"Nifty fell on Friday as expected with a gap down but did not close at the intra day low. On weekly charts Nifty ended 1.03% lower after a positive week. Upgap support of 17328 has been repeatedly tested. A couple of more testings could result in that support being breached. 17573-17672 could be tough to breach for the Nifty in the near term. Key data points to watch out for in the coming week include India CPI on Monday, US CPI on Tuesday and US retail sales on Wednesday. These could influence the expectations on interest rate trajectory and risk appetite of investors," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.