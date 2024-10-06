Markets
World War 3 looms? The ultimate checklist for Indian investors
Abhishek Mukherjee 10 min read 06 Oct 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Summary
- The simmering tensions in West Asia took a dramatic turn last week after Iran fired a volley of ballistic missiles at Israel. How will the crisis impact the stock market? History is the best guide but check out our list of dos and don’ts.
New Delhi: “Buy on the sound of cannons, sell on the sound of trumpets."
